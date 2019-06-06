Joe Biden’s Lead Shrinks As First Democrat Debate Nears

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead in the 2020 Democrat presidential primary continues to shrink as the first primary debates approach.

Biden enjoyed a lead of 27 points as recently as May 9, when his share of primary voters peaked at 41 percent, according to the RealClearPolitics running average of primary polls.

That lead has since dropped to 17 points as of Thursday afternoon, as Biden now sits at 34 percent in the RCP average.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has remained in second place since Biden entered the race on April 25.

The RCP average has Sanders at 17 points, followed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California.

TRENDING: Top Dem Abruptly Reverses Course on Impeachment Chatter

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fifth place, with 7 percent support.

Biden and Sanders are currently the only candidates averaging above single digits.

Biden, whose campaign did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment, has faced increasing attacks from his party’s left wing in recent weeks.

Biden was criticized this week by pro-abortion groups over his support of the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use federal funds for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

Do you think Joe Biden will win the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 17% (1 Votes) 83% (5 Votes)

Democrats’ 2016 platform was the first major party platform to explicitly call for repealing the Hyde Amendment.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, The Guardian published an Op-Ed from Bhaskar Sunkara, founding editor of the socialist magazine Jacobin, titled, “Want to Defeat Trump? Attack Biden.”

“A Biden victory is not preordained. He could conceivably get edged out by a candidate, like Sanders, bold enough to offer a genuinely alternative vision for America — not just shielding us from the nightmare of Trump, but providing us with aspirations for the future,” Sunkara wrote.

“Even if Sanders loses the primary, this strong anti-Biden stance might force the Democratic party to adopt more progressive positions that would actually help its chances against Trump,” he wrote.

The first Democrat presidential debates are scheduled for June 26 and 27.

RELATED: Breakfast Snubbed: Radio Show Roasts Liz Warren over Native American Heritage Lies

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.