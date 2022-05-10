Joe Biden's Sister Says He's Totally Capable of Being President and His Gaffes Are Just Truths

If she really believes this, she might be worse off than he is.

Americans may have gotten resigned to the idea that President Joe Biden is going to be an embarrassment pretty much every time he takes to the international stage, but at least he seems to be doing it by accident.

When his sister sat down Tuesday with a British morning television program, however, it looked plain malicious — and just to hawk a book.

Valerie Biden Owens, the 76-year-old sibling of the increasingly senescent president, told an interviewer for “Good Morning, Britain” that her brother’s occasionally erratic behavior and near-legendary habit of making a fool of himself weren’t at all evidence that he’s not capable of handling the most powerful position in the world.

They’re just evidence of Biden telling it like it is.

“His gaffes are truths,” the president’s sister said. “He speaks the truth.

“And is he capable? I mean, watch him. Look at him. I mean, judge, you know, judge for yourself.”

I’ve always said Joe Biden’s “gaffes” aren’t gaffes at all but his actual thoughts & feelings especially on issues of race & national security. His own sister said “his gaffes are truths…Sometimes it comes out in a different way & people call it a gaffe. He speaks the truth.’” pic.twitter.com/CsiCOEhunZ — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) May 10, 2022

“He speaks the truth. Sometimes it comes out in a different way and people call it a gaffe,” Owens said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. “He speaks the truth.”

It isn’t the first time Owens has made a statement like this while on the publicity circuit for her autobiographical “Growing Up Biden: A Memoir,” which was released April 12.

She tried a similar spin last month in an interview with CBS News, claiming Biden had committed no “gaffe” when he declared in front of the world that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”

“Well, first of all, when anybody says Joe’s ‘gaffe,’ a gaffe is, he speaks the truth,” Owens said. “Joe had just come from spending the afternoon with moms and their children that have been, families destroyed by what’s happening in Ukraine. That’s Joe. He knows what grief and that pain is.”







Yeah, well, the rest of America’s memory isn’t quite as selective as that.

While Owens might think of Biden’s “gaffes” as simply eruptions of righteous indignation, anyone with a less-vested interest in following the president’s public utterances knows they don’t all have such neat, self-serving explanations.

“Watch him,” she says. “Look at him,” she says.

We have. And it’s borderline painful to watch a man so clearly bereft of mental abilities trying to pretend to the world he’s still at the top of his game.

In just a few recent cases:

He referred to the embattled people of Ukraine as their Russian invaders and pretty clearly confused the current war in Eastern Europe with the long-ago Hungarian uprising against the Soviet Union in 1956. (A stirring, immortal example of raw courage in the face of tyranny, no doubt, but not exactly germane to the moment.)

He babbled about “accommodating” Russian oligarchs when he meant the opposite, and he made it obvious he could neither read the word “kleptocracy” on his teleprompter nor pronounce it in anything like an intelligible fashion. (Whether he knows what the word means is an open question, though he should, since “kleptocracy” describes the Biden political operation pretty well.)

He mangled a response to reporters in the White House about two of the biggest, but unrelated, issues of his presidency of the moment — the illegal immigration invasion and the federal mask mandate on airplanes — and was forced to issue a correction in writing later.

He’s shown himself over and over to be incapable of handling questions from the mainstream media with anything like the glib abilities of Donald Trump or any of his other predecessors in office.

And his sister wants us to watch him? Watch him what? Getting corraled by a giant Easter Bunny at the annual White House Egg Roll?

Where’s his Easter bunny wranglers when you need them? pic.twitter.com/GUouuNRGMN — Mom is headed to the MOON! (@momtalksstock) May 10, 2022

Of course, Owens has a book to sell. And since her only claim to fame is the man in the White House, it behooves her to talk up his fading physical and mental abilities as much as possible.

But that wasn’t the only outrageous thing she had to say to “Good Morning Britain.” In answer to another question, she said Megan Markle, the American actress who married Britain’s insufferable Prince Harry, is somehow cut out to be the president of the United States herself.

“Yes, perhaps. Of course she will,” Owens said.

‘Of course she will!’ Joe Biden’s sister and close advisor says Meghan Markle would ‘make a good potential candidate’ as the future US president. pic.twitter.com/2wWxI9yj4R — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 10, 2022

Now, granted, Owens clearly has a pretty distorted idea of what makes a capable president. And granted, honesty is obviously not a family trait.

But the idea that an empty-headed, C-list actress, whose only real claim to fame is marrying the contemptible runt of the royal litter, is suited for the presidency of the United States is almost as insulting as the fact that Owens’ brother now holds the position.

If she really believes any of that, she’s worse off than he is. And God knows, he’s bad enough.

