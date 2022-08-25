Joe Biden's Vulgar Acts with Ashley Biden Confirmed as FL Pair Pleads Guilty to Theft of Diary

A diary purportedly belonging to Ashley Biden, daughter of President Joe Biden, contained a disturbing revelation about her father — and now recent legal action appears to confirm it’s true.

In this shocking and twisted tale, Florida couple Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty in a Manhattan court Thursday to charges of conspiracy to transport stolen goods, The New York Times reported.

The pair allegedly took the diary belonging to Ashely Biden from a home in Florida and brought it to New York, where it was sold to Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe just weeks before the contentious 2020 presidential election.

Had the story ended there, the information contained within could have been easily dismissed as a dirty political trick by Joe Biden’s political enemies, if it saw the light of day at all.

“I have always been boy crazy,” the only daughter of the president and first lady wrote in her now-famous personal account.

“Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).”

With the outcome of Harris and Kurlander’s case, the government has confirmed that this disturbing personal memoir indeed belonged to Ashley Biden.

Of course, this is barely making waves in the mainstream media except that the people responsible for an attempt at an eleventh-hour takedown of then-candidate Joe Biden have been collared (the Times admitted former President Donald Trump’s campaign had turned the item down before it made its way to O’Keefe, however).

“Hi, media. The DOJ confirmed today that Joe Biden’s daughter wrote in a diary about how he took inappropriate showers with [her] when she was a kid and may have molested her,” political strategist Greg Price pointed out in a Thursday tweet.

Do you think Ashley Biden's diary will impact President Joe Biden's re-election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 58% (1318 Votes) No: 42% (948 Votes)

“Do any of you care?”

With her* — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2022

Even more disturbing than the media silence on this is the fact that Ashley Biden’s diary lends credence to the old adage that where there’s smoke, there’s fire — and Joe Biden has smoldered for years with a reputation for being creepy around women and young girls.

He’s been accused of at least one sexual assault, and countless videos have circulated the internet for years showing him sniffing the hair of young girls, awkwardly rubbing their shoulders or whispering in their ears, and being otherwise inappropriate.

Dad ran into Joe on a biking trail in Delaware and got a live sniffing video lmfao pic.twitter.com/qz9KuEzN9E — martman (@big__marty) July 10, 2022

Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says “I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.” pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021

It also can’t be overlooked that one of the president’s other offspring, son Hunter Biden, has his own bent toward sexual deviancy as evidenced by the treasure trove of materials on his abandoned laptop.

The truth of what went on in the Biden household that made Ashley Biden “hyper-sexualized” or Hunter Biden drug-addicted and sleazy may never be fully known — but perhaps the now-verified diary is a good place to start.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.