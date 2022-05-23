Russia permanently banned President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, from entering the country, putting them on a “black list” of nearly 1,000 Americans released on Saturday.

The list of 963 names includes both Democratic and Republican politicians and is a response to U.S. sanctions placed on Moscow because of its invasion of Ukraine, USA Today reported.

The move also comes the same week the Senate passed and Biden signed into law a $40 billion military and humanitarian package for Ukraine.

“We emphasize that the hostile actions undertaken by Washington, which boomerang at the United States itself, will continue to receive due retaliation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neocolonial ‘rules-based peace order’ on the rest of the world, to change its behavior by recognizing the new geopolitical realities,” it said.

The ministry also accused U.S. government officials of stirring “Russophobia.”

“Russia is not seeking confrontation and is open to honest, mutual-respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who consistently enjoy our respect, from the US authorities who fuel Russophobia, and those who serve them. These are the people who are included in the Russian ‘blacklist,'” it said.

Other current and former members of the Biden administration included on the list are Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

I guess we will have to cancel our August family trip to Moscow… https://t.co/wthx35BDdJ — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) May 22, 2022

Additionally, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are barred from Russia.

Other members of the House making the “black list” came from diverse political backgrounds.

Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Paul Gosar of Arizona are banned from entering Russia, as are Democrats of the far left “squad”: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

In the upper chamber, Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida made the list, as did Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Mark Warner of Virginia and Dianne Feinstein of California.

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton also is banned from Russia.

However, former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush did not make the list.

Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is barred.

In a surprise move, Moscow also banned Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman, citing a 2017 video message in which the 84-year-old accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Russia said Freeman in the video called “for a fight against our country.”

“We have been attacked,” the actor said at the time, according to The Washington Post. “We are at war.”

In March, after Russia issued sanctions against President Biden and his son, Trump said it was a reminder of the millions of dollars the Biden family allegedly received from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

“Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden. While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife,” the 45th president said in a statement.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “Breaking News: Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden. While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife… pic.twitter.com/81gntDOQL9 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 15, 2022

“During our Presidential Debate, ‘moderator’ Chris Wallace, then of Fox, would not let me ask that question. He said it was inappropriate,” Trump added.

