SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Joe Rogan Abandons California Over Lockdown, High Taxes: 'This Place Is Going To Sink'

×
By Jared Harris
Published August 8, 2020 at 8:42am
P Share Print

The world’s top podcasting star is abandoning California over the state’s high taxes, strict lockdowns and ongoing homelessness crisis.

Even worse for the Golden State, the move comes with a prediction of exodus and the West Coast behemoth’s eventual disastrous decline.

Joe Rogan discussed his move with Dr. Debra Soh on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” released Wednesday.

According to the host, who said he’s moving to Texas “at the end of the month,” several of his friends are leaving the state as well.

“I’m out of here,” Rogan said.

TRENDING: Border Agents Discover 'Most Sophisticated Tunnel in US History'

“This place is going to blow up. This place is going to sink.”

The host’s problems with California mirror some of the same issues others have cited when fleeing the liberal utopia.

“This place is crazy,” he said. “The lockdown still exists, right? The homelessness is completely out of control. The overpopulation is out of control.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic began to bring California’s problems to the surface, so many people were fleeing the sunny paradise that the state was poised to lose a congressional seat as a result of the 2020 census.

Will California continue to decline under Democratic Party leadership?

It’s not just regular citizens feeling the pain in California, but businesses too.

Some have pulled capital from California cities over problems like basic sanitation and the homeless population, dealing a damaging blow to areas already hurting financially.

The state’s solution is to levy higher taxes, chasing even more people away.

“They’re bankrupt,” Rogan said.

“This state is bankrupt because they’re incompetent. They’re not going to become competent if you give them more money.”

RELATED: LA Mayor Goes Tyrannical, Will Cut Utilities to Homes Hosting Large Gatherings

“They’ve managed the money that they got very poorly, they already have high taxes. There’s a 13.5 percent state income tax here in California, and the place is still f—ed up.”

Watch the full clip of Rogan savaging California leadership below:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Abandoning the state doesn’t appear to be a spur-of-the-moment decision for the podcasting legend.

Rogan threatened a move out of California as early as May.

If more people continue to abandon the Golden State, it won’t be long before California’s problems get even worse.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Joe Rogan Abandons California Over Lockdown, High Taxes: 'This Place Is Going To Sink'
Federal Judge Files Request Seeking Assange's Help in Seth Rich Case
Type Gibberish on Trump Campaign's Website, and You'll Get Taken to a Secret Roast of Joe Biden
Doctor's Discovery Could Have Ended the Pandemic Before It Started, But China Reportedly Left World in the Dark
Restaurant That Stood Against China Has Food Permit Suspended After Refusing To Bow to Governor
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×