Joe Rogan: Biden 'Clearly in the Throes of Dementia'

Podcast star and former “Fear Factor host” Joe Rogan clarified recent comments on voting for President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden, emphasizing that he would choose nearly anyone over Biden, who he said is “clearly” mentally ill.

While talking with Rep. Dan Crenshaw in a Tuesday episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan doubled down on a previous attack on Biden’s campaign.

“I said I’d vote for Trump over Biden, all these people went crazy,” Rogan told the Texas Republican. “But let me be clear — you know what? I’d also vote for Whoopi Goldberg over Joe Biden. I’d vote for Mike Tyson over Joe Biden.”

“I just don’t think it’s a good idea to take someone who’s struggling with dementia and put him in one of the most stressful positions the world has ever known.”

Rogan’s comments come after some of Biden’s roughest months on the campaign trail.

Criticism and speculation surrounding the Democrat’s mental state has only grown as Biden has forgotten where he is, had trouble speaking and at time told rambling stories.

While some of Biden’s numerous gaffes can be attributed to the stresses of the campaign trail, there’s only so much voters are willing to look past.

“You shouldn’t have a man who’s clearly, clearly in the throes of dementia,” Rogan said.

“I mean, I’m not a doctor, but when you can’t form sentences in public, and you forget what you’re talking about, and you wander off into these conversations — if you’re not smoking pot, if you’re not high, if you’re not on pills, like what’s going on?”

As Rogan pointed out, Democrats have seemingly backed themselves into a corner with the former vice president.

After the party whittled down a massive field of candidates, the recent suspension of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign left only the one presumptive nominee — Biden.

With Biden’s cognitive well-being increasingly becoming a major talking point for members of both parties, the full scope of Democrats’ problem is now clear.

“That’s crazy that this is the guy running for president,” Rogan said.

Watch the full segment below:

The social-distancing and “stay-at-home” orders have appeared to help Biden, however. With limited in-person public contact from the candidate and the ability to edit and re-shoot videos before they are released, the Democrat’s campaign can easily limit the gaffes seen by voters.

If this remains the case in the months leading up to the November election, America may not get one final, honest look at Joe Biden before votes are cast.

