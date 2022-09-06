Joe Rogan Brutally Mocks Kamala Harris by Putting Her in Costume on Poster for Upcoming Comedy Show

Joe Rogan, podcaster, comedian and influencer, has set the standard for ridiculing leftist politicians once again.

On a promotional poster for his upcoming comedy show in Columbus, Ohio, Rogan has featured an image that brutally mocks Vice President Kamala Harris, savagely reminding audiences of Harris’ lengthy history of selectively applied justice.

Where others have used rhetoric and reporting to describe Harris’ sordid and contradictory history in law enforcement in great detail, but to frustratingly little effect on left-leaning readers and viewers, Rogan did so with imagery, and the implications are powerful and inescapable.

As reported by The Daily Wire, Rogan is depicted on the poster smoking marijuana and being led away in handcuffs by a police officer with the laughing face of Harris, wearing a “Free Brittney Griner” button.

.@joerogan going after Kamala in his poster for his next comedy show 😂 pic.twitter.com/iMARs6NFzR — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 5, 2022

Comedienne, writer and podcast host Bridget Phetasy, commented “Dead,” indicating death induced by laughter, on Rogan’s Instagram post, which he captioned “Columbus, Ohio! I’m coming in hot!”

In a recent episode of his top-ranked show, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan, joined by NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, called out Harris’ hypocritical defense of Griner, a WNBA athlete who was recently convicted of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison and a one-million ruble fine.

“That’s why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country,” Rogan told listeners.

“Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail. Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yeah, it’s crazy.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







Rogan and Rodgers, speaking over cigars, went into depth criticizing Harris and President Joe Biden for their failures to act on their campaign promises to “make marijuana federally legal” and “exonerate prisoners who were in jail for non-violent drug offenses.”

Rodgers sarcastically asked Rogan, “You mean a politician said something they ran on and then didn’t actually enact that said policy?” to which Rogan sardonically quipped, “I know it’s crazy it rarely happens, but occasionally you catch them.”

During the 2020 Presidential campaign, Harris’ history as a San Francisco District Attorney who presided over “more than 1,900 marijuana convictions,” as The Daily Wire cited, was a frequent stumbling block for Democrats.

As many Democrats search to find another viable candidate to replace the aging Biden, Rogan has made an equally measured brilliant comic and strategic maneuver, whether intentional or not. In the language of powerful imagery, that will likely compliment and allude to a verbal annihilation of Harris during the Columbus performance, Rogan could sear the image Biden and Harris’ hypocrisy and manipulation of the left-leaning voters into their memories.

They say that culture is upstream from politics, and our present socio-political situation has seemingly proven this saying true. If that’s the case, then Joe Rogan leveling his repeated and brutal cultural attacks on Biden and Harris could prove devastating to them.

