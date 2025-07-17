Joe Rogan Explains Why He Changed His Mind About Interviewing Trump Before the Election: 'When They Tried to Kill Him…'

Joe Rogan revealed this week what finally convinced him to interview President Donald Trump during the final days of the 2024 election campaign.

Trump had joined Rogan for a marathon three-hour sit-down just before voters went to the polls, despite the podcast mogul’s initial resistance to it.

While speaking with Gary Brecka on “The Ultimate Human” podcast, Rogan was asked about the shift.

Brecka noted Rogan had previously said he did not want Trump on his podcast.

Not only did the interview happen, but Rogan quickly endorsed Trump – a revelation the president divulged on a Michigan stage hours later.

BREAKING : President Trump just learned in real time on stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania #TrumpRally that Joe Rogan endorsed him: "Thank you, Joe! That's so nice." 🇺🇸JOE ROGAN ENDORSES TRUMP🇺🇸#FightForAmerica #FightForTrump #ElectionDay #Election2024 This is HUGE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mpwcEO2eBG — Ape𝕏 (@CubanOnlyTrump) November 5, 2024

Rogan explained, “There was a bunch of things that happened.”

He continued, “First of all, there was the lawfare. There was these lawsuits that they were trying to pin on him.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers might find offensive.

Do you listen to Joe Rogan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 49% (19 Votes) No: 51% (20 Votes)

Joe Rogan reveals reason behind his last minute Trump interview after initial hesitation. "When they tried to kill him, all those things, I was like, yeah. But the big one, the Pennsylvania one, was like, holy shit." https://t.co/SyRfXyJNAN pic.twitter.com/8k4syLI78t — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) July 17, 2025

“They were trying to convict him and turn him into a felon and they were doing it so blatantly and obviously,” Rogan said.

He referenced the New York case: “The case with the bookkeeping error… the misdemeanor that they had charged him with 34 felonies for, which isn’t even a felony. It’s a misdemeanor.”

Rogan and Brecka both argued that the courts and the media were helping Democrats.

Rogan said, “People were cheering it on. He’s a convicted felon. Like, hey, they can do that to you. Do you understand that?”

He pointed out: “If they can do that a former president, a former f***ing president who’s rich as s***, they can do that to him. They can do that to you, too.”

“You can’t cheer this on. This is insane,” Rogan said. “When they tried to kill him, all those things, I was like, yeah.”

“But the big one, the Pennsylvania one, was like, holy s***,” Rogan revealed.

He continued by questioning the man who shot Trump in Pennsylvania, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

“Then the fact that they cremated that kid 10 days later,” he said. “You find out he used to be in a Black Rock commercial, and you’re like, what?”

Rogan concluded, “It was just gross. It was just so anti-American.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.