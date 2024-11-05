Joe Rogan Finally Makes Endorsement After Elon Musk Lays Out 'The Most Compelling Case for Trump You'll Hear'

On the eve of the presidential election, popular podcaster Joe Rogan took a stand for former President Donald Trump — and lit up social media in the process.

Following an interview with Trump-backing mega-billionaire Elon Musk, Rogan took to Musk’s social media platform X to make his views clear late Monday.

And more than 20 million viewers had seen it by early Tuesday morning.

“The great and powerful Elon Musk,” Rogan wrote in an X post containing video of Monday’s “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“If it wasn’t for him, we’d all be f***ed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.”

WARNING: The post below contains language that some readers may find offensive.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn’t for him we’d be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

Will Joe Rogan’s endorsement help Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (66 Votes) No: 3% (2 Votes)

The presidential race dominated the nearly three-hour podcast, but one segment in particular stood out, as Rogan and Musk discussed how much the country’s establishment media, political classes and cultural institutions had pushed Democratic ideas down the country’s throat.

In particular, they discussed how Vice President Kamala Harris has been allowed to lie continuously without being called to account.

In her Sept. 10 debate with Trump, for instance, she was not challenged by moderators when she repeated the “very fine people” of Charlottesville, Virginia, hoax, or made the ludicrously false statement that, under the Biden-Harris administration, there are no Americans in combat zones around the world.

“It just shows you the level of propaganda that we’re being subject to, which is why people think Donald Trump is the devil,” Rogan said, about the 1:58:50 mark in the video on X.

“The machine has gone all out, as far as it can go, with lawfare, with propaganda, with lies, just pushing as much in this direction as humanly possible …

“No wonder why boomers are, like rabid. Like ‘you gotta keep this Nazi out of office. He’s a fascist!'”

“Exactly,” Musk said. “If all you get, if your entire exposure is the mainstream media, all your information sources is that Trump is basically Hitler, and your friend group has that same information, you have no countervailing opinion.

“So then, they actually think that Trump is Hitler …

“It’s like, a little strange he didn’t do Hitler things the last four years. If he’s Hitler, why didn’t he do Hitler things when he was president for four years?

“The reason we hate Hitler is he started wars and did genocide. Not because he was a snappy dresser. Tell me about the wars and genocide that Trump did.”

Don’t know what to look out for on Election Day? Become a Western Journal member for access to our exclusive Election Guide.

The overwhelming reaction to Rogan’s endorsement was enthusiastic agreement.

Glad to have you in the boat Joe. We have a nation to save. 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mzBYHGdCXM — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 5, 2024

Great conversation AND important endorsement. — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) November 5, 2024

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY MASSIVE!!! If you are a Democrat please listen to Elon Musk’s words and stay home (Trump/Tulsi/Elon/JD will represent you well, I promise) If you are a Republican STORM THE VOTE AND DELIVER THE MOST MASSIVE VICTORY IN HISTORY FOR TRUMP 🇺🇸 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) November 5, 2024

Rogan’s podcast has proven to be pivotal this election, between his interview with Trump in late October and the Harris campaign’s seemingly endless negotiations to have Rogan make concessions before she would appear (and she never did).

But Monday’s announcement was the biggest.

Musk summed up the anti-Trump forces in a nutshell — and how the record proves them wrong.

Trump was actively bringing peace to the world via the Abraham Accords. Russia invaded no one during Trump’s time in the presidency. And when it comes to minorities, unemployment rates for blacks and Hispanics in the U.S. were at historic lows during his administration.

So the massive powers of the deep state, the establishment media and Hollywood and mass entertainment have devoted themselves for years to building a straw man of Donald Trump to attack — and counting on tens of millions of Americans to believe it.

As swing state polling shows, as Trump’s massive following shows, and as Rogan’s 11th-hour endorsement shows, key parts of the country aren’t buying it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.