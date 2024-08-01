In an episode of his podcast published on Tuesday, podcaster Joe Rogan predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris — the presumptive Democratic nominee — is potentially “gonna win” and Donald Trump supporters who don’t realize the reality of the situation are “gaslight[ing] themselves.”

This isn’t because he wants that outcome, but rather because the fix is in.

“I feel like we are in this very bizarre time where people are giving into the bulls*** in a way that I never suspected people would before,” Rogan said in an interview with writer and political activist Michael Malice, the U.K. Daily Mail noted.

“They just want no Trump, no matter what, and they’re willing to gaslight themselves – and by the way, I think Hillary could win, if Hillary jumped back in,” Rogan explained.

“I’ve been saying that for months,” Malice responded.

Rogan also marveled at the lack of reflection the attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania less than three weeks ago had on the mainstream media.

“You would have thought Trump getting shot would have had four years of corporate journalists talking about hate speech causing violence, to be like, let’s take a step back,” he said. “And that went for, what, a week?”

Well, let’s be kind: Maybe a week and a half.

He also noted the lack of reflection about Kamala Harris’ flaws now that it’s become clear she’s the only viable nominee.

“Everybody forever was like, Kamala Harris is the worst vice president,” he said, going on to reference her poll numbers. “She’s the least popular vice president of all time, and then in a moment, a moment in time, all of a sudden she’s our solution.

“She’s our hero. Everybody’s with her. All these social media posts about her. Try Googling a negative story on her, you won’t find one.”

Rogan added that he was “saying it because she could” win the election.

“I’m not saying it because I think she’s going to and I’m not saying it because I want her to,” he said.

“I’m just being honest. I could see her winning.”

The section where he talks about Kamala Harris possibly winning within longer episode is here, although do be warned that, like most episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” it contains copious NSFW language. Viewer discretion is advised.

So, is the media in the tank for Harris? Yes, but this doesn’t necessarily equal victory — although seeing images of Kamala as a female Captain America just a month or two after everyone agreed she’d lose worse than her mentally incapacitated boss would is really next-level message-pivoting:

And that’s from a former Republican National Committee chair who has since joined the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, so you can imagine the kind of gushing that the media is doing over Harris on CNN and MSNBC.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that they did the same amount of gushing over the aforementioned Hillary Clinton — and, unlike Kamala, she actually meant it when she made a crucial gaffe. (See: deplorables, basket of.)

Eventually, sometime between now and Election Day, there are going to be several key Kamala screwups. How well they’re held from voters is anyone’s guess. Election guru Nate Silver, formerly of FiveThirtyEight, still shows Trump with a 60-plus percent chance of winning the Electoral College, not much reduced over what it was a few weeks ago with Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

So, yes, while one can see the way the media is distorting things, Rogan should know how much trust America places in the media these days. After all, it’s one of the primary reasons he has such a significant audience.

The media can do as they please regarding the new Democratic nominee, but it doesn’t change her flaws any — and people will see that in an unfiltered manner at some point, one way or another.

