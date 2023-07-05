Joe Rogan Lets Loose on Dylan Mulvaney Amid Bud Light Fiasco: 'Mentally Ill'

Podcast king Joe Rogan is never shy about saying what he thinks and last week he took aim at Dylan Mulvaney and his one-time partner, Bud Light, for their desperate attention seeking campaign.

As Bud Light, which has officially been toppled as the top selling beer in America, continues to suffer the consequences of its decision to jump into the culture war, the podcaster discussed the beer’s demise and gave his thoughts on transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney, the New York Post reported.

Mulvaney, of course, is the man whose cartoonish act as a faux woman led him to document his experience in the “365 Days of Girlhood” TikTok campaign, earning himself a partnership with Bud Light. The unintended parody of womanhood afforded Mulvaney millions of dollars in endorsement deals from a variety of companies, so Bud Light was hardly alone.

But Rogan feels the decision to hire Mulvaney was a “dumb decision” and called the influencer an “attention whore” and “mentally ill.”

“Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?” Rogan said during his June 29 podcast.

Rogan also slammed corporate America and said that they generally don’t care what their customers want until it hurts then financially.

“The only time [the corporate world] respects opinions is when people boycott s***, and it works like this Bud Light thing, and now people are like, ‘Don’t do that again,’” Rogan said.

Rogan blamed the far-left’s campaign to force corporations to adopt “ESG” — environmental, social and governance standards — and said that Bud Light’s advertising and political actions are out of touch with “regular people.”

“Because people are sick of this s***. They’re sick of social things that are controversial, getting stuffed into your face and where you have to accept it, and people are like ‘I don’t wanna accept it. I’m just here for f***ing toilet paper,'” he insisted.

He also felt that Bud Light doesn’t understand its own customers.

“Take a brand like Bud Light,” Rogan continued.

“It’s for blue-collar drinking people, and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light, and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore,” he said, before talking about how the public reacted to the partnership.

Rogan then referenced the famed video of Kid Rock using semi-automatic rifle to blast a pile of Bud Light beer cans.

“Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you’ve got real problems,” Rogan joked.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some readers may find offensive.

Joe Rogan & Ice Cube on the Bud Light Debacle “Once Kid Rock shoots your cans, you got real problems”@joerogan @icecube @KidRock pic.twitter.com/KYDHcyjfkN — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 2, 2023

Of course, Bud Light’s advertisement chiefs fell all over themselves to be seen as part of Mulvaney’s transgender circus act and sent him a specially made can of Bud Light featuring Mulvaney’s face on it. The can was not a production piece, but was a vanity item made solely for Mulvaney. No cans with Mulvaney’s face showed up on store shelves.

But Bud Light fans were shocked by the can, nonetheless, when Mulvaney featured it on his social media sites.

The beer brand’s support of Mulvaney sent fans of Bud Light into an outrage, kicking off the boycott that has seriously damaged the brand’s finances and even leaked over into some of the other brands owned by parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The boycott effort sent Bud Light into panic mode. Two executives were “put on leave” and later confirmed fired. And various CEOs went on record saying that there never was any ad campaign with Mulvaney despite the money it gave the TikTok star along with the personalized can.

The boycott ultimately caused Bud Light to lose its long-held status as America’s top-selling beer.

Bud Light is still reeling from the “dumb decision” to hire Mulvaney. But, truthfully, since nearly every corporation in America is pulling this ESG and transgender garbage, it probably seemed like a totally routine and normal move to hire Mulvaney. And from what we’ve seen so far, Bud Light isn’t putting an end to its left-wing activism.

