Share
Commentary

Joe Rogan Makes Big Move for Viewers Who Can't Find Trump Interview as Censorship Allegations Hit YouTube

 By Samantha Chang  October 29, 2024 at 6:24am
Share

Media mogul Joe Rogan posted his entire three-hour podcast with former President Donald Trump on X amid accusations that Google-owned YouTube had censored the Oct. 25 interview, making it difficult or nearly impossible to find online.

“Since there’s an issue with searching for this episode on YouTube here, is the full podcast with Trump,” Rogan wrote on X shortly after midnight ET on Tuesday.

This was a great move by Rogan, since X — which is owned by Trump-supporting billionaire Elon Musk — supports free speech far more than left-wing Google does.

The podcast has racked up more than 37 million views on YouTube since being posted last Friday.

Viewership is on a blistering pace despite many X users noting that they were initially unable to find the episode using the search terms “Rogan Trump” or “Rogan Donald Trump.”

YouTube has been accused of election interference over its apparent censorship of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the No. 1 podcast in the world.

And while there’s no concrete proof that Google censored the highly anticipated Trump interview, many social media have jumped to that conclusion, given the tech titan’s history of pro-leftist censorship.

Do you like Joe Rogan?

“There is no sensible explanation for this, and if deliberate, Google is overtly interfering with the elections,” one X user wrote on Monday.

“Google Executives need to go to prison for election interference,” another X user remarked.

Related:
CBS Embroiled in 'Huge Journalistic Scandal' After Major Change to Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Answer Is Spotted

As of early Tuesday morning, YouTube has apparently fixed the problem, since the Rogan-Trump interview now shows up using keyword searches.

However, would the situation have changed if there hadn’t been a huge social media backlash? While impossible to definitively say, it’s infuriating that we even have to wonder about this.

Meanwhile, Musk took a victory lap, touting X as the “#1 source of news on Earth!”

It’s encouraging that X is owned by Musk, a free-speech advocate, but it’s alarming to consider what would happen if the platform were to change hands for some reason.

That said, it’s clear that the stranglehold the legacy media once had on news coverage and public discourse is on its deathbed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Joe Rogan Makes Big Move for Viewers Who Can't Find Trump Interview as Censorship Allegations Hit YouTube
Trump to Visit Joe Rogan's Studio During Texas Trip for Episode That Would Reach Millions in Eleventh Hour of Election
'It's a Very Complicated Situation': Kamala Malfunctions While Trying to Explain Her Own Tax Plan
'We All Know She's Not Black': Voters Give Absolutely Brutal Opinions About Kamala During MSNBC Interview
Kamala's Nightmare: Early Vote Numbers Show Potential Disaster for Democrats Just 2 Weeks Away from Election
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation