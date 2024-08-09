Joe Rogan Responds After 'Right-Wing X' Begins 'Shredding' Him Over Perceived Presidential Endorsement

If you needed any further proof that Americans are living in the most polarizing, political times imaginable, look no further than mega-popular podcast host and UFC announcer Joe Rogan.

A consummate and actual moderate, Rogan has carved out quite a fandom for his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” thanks to his refusal to bow to far-left whims.

(Just look at his past drama with Spotify.)

Despite that overwhelming popularity, Rogan found himself in a bit of a hornet’s nest after Thursday’s episode, where the eponymous host interviewed cryptozoologist (someone who studies fake animals like bigfoot) Bob Gymlan. (WARNING: Following the link will lead to a video that contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.)

One wouldn’t think that a discussion about the study of fictitious animals would get particularly political, but as his show is wont to do, the wide-ranging episode absolutely touched on politics.

While discussing the brewing November showdown between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Rogan noted that he’s quite sick of the nastiness of politics — from all sides.

“That’s just what they do,” a demure Rogan began. “That’s politics. They do it on the left. They do it on the right. They gaslight you. They manipulate you. They promote narratives.”

So far, so good. No conservative anywhere should have an issue with Rogan’s comments that there are bad faith actors riddled across the political landscape.

It’s his next remarks that caught the ear of the right.

“The only one who’s not doing that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” Rogan said.

He’d continue: “I am a fan. He’s the only one that makes sense to me. He’s the only one that — he doesn’t attack people.

“He attacks actions and ideas, but he’s much more reasonable and intelligent.”

(It should be noted that both Rogan and Kennedy are outspoken and fierce critics of all things COVID-19 vaccine related, so they do have one big thing very much in common.)

Many conservatives construed Rogan’s remarks as some sort of endorsement for Kennedy — a third-party candidate who has virtually no chance to win anything this coming election cycle — and thus a waste of a vote.

Conservative pundit Collin Rugg took to X to post about the backlash.

“Right-wing X is shredding Joe Rogan for ‘endorsing’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his podcast,” Rugg posted.

HAPPENING NOW: Right-wing X is shredding Joe Rogan for “endorsing” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his podcast. The claim: Joe Rogan endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president. What Rogan said: “That’s politics. They do it on the left. They do it on the right. They gaslight… pic.twitter.com/vkmd4zFBdd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2024

While responding to a commenter, Rugg made clear that he thought those attacking Rogan were jumping the gun and out of line — then blamed conservatism’s overzealousness as to why the ideology struggles to gain a foothold in America.

But is this even an endorsement for president? Everyone says they love Joe Rogan until he says one thing they disagree with. It’s pathetic and why the right can never build bridges. There are other ways to bring people to your side instead of throwing rocks at them. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2024

“But is this even an endorsement for president?” Rugg mused. “Everyone says they love Joe Rogan until he says one thing they disagree with.

“It’s pathetic and why the right can never build bridges.

“There are other ways to bring people to your side instead of throwing rocks at them.”

Rogan responded to this controversy by largely echoing what Rugg had posted.

“For the record, this isn’t an endorsement,” Rogan posted. “This is me saying that I like [Kennedy] as a person, and I really appreciate the way he discusses things with civility and intelligence.” (WARNING: Following the link will lead to a post that contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.)

“I think we could use more of that in this world.

“I also think Trump raising his fist and saying ‘fight!’ after getting shot is one of the most American f***ing things of all time.

“I’m not the guy to get political information from.”

