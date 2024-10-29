Joe Rogan Reveals Kamala Harris Campaign Has Made Unusual Demands Regarding Potential Interview

Podcaster Joe Rogan says not to count him out in his efforts to interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

But neither will he kowtow to her demands.

A recent social media post does not make it seem very likely Rogan will be able to follow up his interview with former President Donald Trump with a show-long sitdown with Harris.

“Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast,” Rogan posted Tuesday on X.

However, they have put up a great wall of conditions, he noted.

“They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour,” he posted.

Rogan said he is happy to treat Harris the way he does everyone else.

“I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen,” he wrote.

As Rogan alluded to, the vast majority of his popular podcast series take place in his studio, and are typically a few hours long.

During his recent podcast with Trump, Rogan had said he wanted to chat with Harris.

“I will talk to her like a human being. I would try to have a conversation with her,” Rogan said, according to Newsweek.

“I think we’d have a fine conversation. I think I’d be able to talk to her. I wouldn’t try to interview her. I’d just try to have a conversation with her and hopefully get to know her as a human being. That was my goal. Having her on, trying to get her to express herself,” he said.

Harris representative Ian Sams said last week that the campaign “talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this period of the campaign,” according to Newsweek.

Last week, Trump sat down with Rogan for more than two hours and predicted Harris could not last through such an interview.

“Can you imagine Kamala doing this show? She’s be laying on the floor” Trump said in the interview, which aired on YouTube.

“If she did this kind of an interview with you, I hope she does, because it would be a mess,” Trump said.

“She’d be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics,’” the former president joked.

