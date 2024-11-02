Along with all the other desperate gambles that Kamala Harris’ campaign has put forth in the last few weeks of the election cycle, one of the more humorous ones is that Donald Trump is physically unfit for office.

Trump is old, tired, exhausted, frail — so sayeth the left, anyway. Never mind that he keeps up a more vigorous schedule than Harris or Tim Walz.

Also never mind that Harris spent the better part of this election cycle defending a man who was so worn out that his party eventually turned on him and forced him to drop out. She now refuses to answer any questions about how much she knew about that. But again: never mind.

And yet again — never mind the fact that she seems to emit more word salads than Trump despite the fact that her campaign waited more than a month for her to give a sit-down interview, plenty of time to prep. Say what you will about Trump, but he makes sense. Kamala, not so much.

But I repeat myself: Never mind all that, because Trump spent three hours with podcaster Joe Rogan last week, and Rogan has a message for those who think that the GOP candidate has aged out of contention for the Oval Office.

During his interview with Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, this week, Rogan noted the effect that the presidency usually has on people.

“It comes with this enormous change in your life,” Rogan said. “This insane responsibility.

“Everybody’s watched presidents, especially, age radically, like dramatically.”

“Oh, yeah,” Vance added.

“Everyone but Trump,” Rogan said, interrupting himself and bringing laughter from Vance.

“That’s kind of amazing, yeah,” he said.

“Dude just didn’t age!” Rogan continued. “It’s so strange. It’s like it barely affected him.

“Everyone else is like, they’re getting radiation sickness. And he gets out of there, he looks exactly the same. ‘Can’t wait to do it again. Let’s go, we’re going to win big!'”

Every President has aged dramatically… Everyone except Donald Trump “He didn’t age… it’s so strange. It barely affected him… and Everyone else looks like they’re getting radiation sickness..” Obama looked like shit by the time he came out… didn’t he?… pic.twitter.com/O900WwLfwU — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 1, 2024

The segment in slightly fuller context, in case you didn’t catch it:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







And again, this is after Rogan did a three-hour interview with Trump — on the same day that Harris did her Houston rally where she got booed because Beyoncé was brought in to bring her political opinions as opposed to performing.

As for Rogan’s podcast, Harris doesn’t want to travel to Texas, apparently; she wants Rogan to come to her and to only do one hour. In other words, despite the fact Harris is 60 and Trump is 78, Trump sounds like the sharper guy in terms of Rogan appearances.

Keep in mind that the Vance video has over 10 million views as of Saturday morning on YouTube alone — and Trump’s appearance has 43 million views. This clip came right at the top of the Vance video, too, which means the Democrat lie about Trump’s readiness was broadcast to anyone who bothered to listen. Who looks physically and mentally fit now, Mrs. Vice President?

