Joe Rogan Threatens to Sue CNN for Attacking Him Over Ivermectin: 'They're Making S*** Up'

Podcast host Joe Rogan said Tuesday that CNN might deserve a slap upside the pocketbook from a lawsuit in light of its coverage of his bout with COVID-19.

Last week, after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus, Rogan posted on Instagram that he “threw the kitchen sink” at the disease, including “monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got an NAD drip and a vitamin drip and I did that three days in a row. And so, here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great.”

Ivermectin is a drug used to treat worms in large animals and is primarily used in cows and horses, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Due to the increasing use of the drug to treat COVID-19, the FDA now has a page on its website devoted to telling people not to take the drug to treat or prevent the coronavirus.

Rogan’s statement brought out the critics.

“He’s promoting kind of a crazy jumble of, you know, sort of folk remedies and internet-prescribed drugs. It’s, again, dangerous now,” CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said on “Don Lemon Tonight.”

“He should have more sense after encountering the disease. And again, I hope he does well and gets well quickly. He’s not helping matters when he promotes this sort of nonsense therapeutic mix.”

On Tuesday’s podcast, Rogan asked “Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” after his guest, stand-up comedian Tom Segura, jokingly called him “ol’ ‘Horse Worm’ Rogan.”

“They’re making s*** up,” Rogan said. “They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

“If the internet says it, who cares. But CNN is saying it. Jim Acosta!”

Rogan said a medical expert who appeared on his show said there were some promising results with ivermectin.

“Multiple doctors told me to take it,” he said.

Rogan said there was one important thing CNN left out.

“What they didn’t highlight is that I got better,” he said. “They tried to make it seem as if, like, I’m doing some wacky s*** that’s completely ineffective.”

“CNN was saying I’m a ‘distributor of misinformation,'” he said, noting Japanese doctors also recommended the drug to treat COVID-19.

Rogan said that long before he tested positive for the coronavirus, he had a plan in place for treatment.

He noted that after one day of his treatment regimen, he felt better.

A form of ivermectin has been created for human use, the FDA said, “to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.”

Rogan’s supporters argued about the drug on Twitter.

On his podcast, Rogan offered his personal theory on why the medical establishment opposes ivermectin.

“There’s a lot of speculation. One of the speculations involves the Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccines. That, in order for there to be an Emergency Use Authorization, there has to be no treatment for a disease. So, because there is this treatment in ivermectin … there’s a lot of pushback against potential treatments, and pretending that they don’t really work or that they’re conspiracy theories,” he said.

“This is the grand conspiracy, right. The grand conspiracy is the pharmaceutical companies are all in cahoots to try to make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy,” he said. “But what’s crazy is look how better I got. I got better pretty quick.”

