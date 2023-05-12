Joe Scarborough Has Complete Meltdown on Live TV, Says Trump Town Hall Most Chilling Thing Since Jan 6

Judging by the reaction on Wednesday night and into Thursday, the American left has, at long last, moved from the “Jan. 6 is the worst thing to happen to America since the Civil War” of its existence to the “Trump’s CNN town hall was the worst thing to happen since Jan. 6” phase — and Joe Scarborough is moving right along with them.

On Thursday’s edition of “Morning Joe,” the MSNBC anchor had a lot of words for the town hall event: “chilling,” “a disgraceful performance,” “breathtakingly dangerous,” a “virus of lies” and, yes, the scariest thing “I’ve seen on television since Jan. 6,” by which one assumes he means the Capitol incursion.

So, you know, just your average day that ends in Y on the Peacock network’s far-left cable-news annex.

“No surprises — and yet it was just it was a disgraceful performance,” the anchor, a once-upon-a-time RINO congressman, began.

“I’m constantly telling people not to catastrophize over Trump that he’s actually going to lose because he keeps drilling down deeper and deeper into his base … But I, um, I can’t believe I’m going to use catastrophizing language here, but it was just, it was disgraceful on just every level.”

It’s not only “dangerous for democracy,” Scarborough said, “because we passed that a long time ago, but it showed the corrosive effects of Trumpism over eight years.”

However, that wasn’t “the most shocking part.” No, that was the audience, who Scarborough said “cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy, an audience that mocked and ridicule the woman who a jury of her peers, Donald Trump’s peers, found had been sexually assaulted.”

This, obviously, is referring to E. Jean Carroll, who received a split decision in her sexual assault and defamation case against the former president from a Manhattan jury. They were Carroll’s peers, yes, but they hailed from the bluest corner of one of America’s bluest states, where you could probably get a split decision on a lawsuit blaming Trump for the atomic bomb being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki filed by Japanese plaintiffs claiming they had lost loved ones to Godzilla attacks, so let’s do keep that in mind when wondering why a Trump-supporting audience might indeed scoff at this.

But alas, Mourning Joe continued: “Those Americans there last night turned that into a punchline, laughed and dismissed. Cops getting the s*** kicked out of them. On January the 6th. Beaten up over and over again, calling a cop a thug who actually was trying to stop people from the House floor from being killed. I could go. I just could go on and on, basically saying he would turn over Ukraine to Vladimir Putin.”

Yes, Trump did have the audacity to flout liberal pieties by not treating Jan. 6 as the worst thing to happen to our country since either 9/11, Pearl Harbor or the Civil War, depending on how deluded the speaker is.

As for “basically saying he would turn over Ukraine to Vladimir Putin,” Trump acknowledged what the current administration and most of the media refuse to: that, in any conventional sense, the idea of “winning” for Ukraine, inasmuch as it doesn’t involve a negotiated peace in which considerable concessions will have to be made on the side of Kyiv and its allies, is almost certainly a fantasy:

Kaitlin Collins: “Do you want Ukraine to win this war?” Trump: “I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of getting it settled so we stop killing all these people.” [loud applause]pic.twitter.com/wtLJ0hWciy — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) May 11, 2023

Nevertheless, he persisted, and the meltdown continued apace: “You can go piece by piece by piece to talk about how breathtakingly dangerous what we saw was last night,” Scarborough said. “This this virus of lies that’s been loosened on the American people.”

“But what we saw tonight was it was a propagandist, and it was a propaganda spewing lies repeatedly, over and over and over and over and over again, and an audience, an American audience lapping it up. This isn’t Putin’s Russia. This is Trump’s slice of America,” he added. “And what I saw last night, at least, was as chilling as anything I’ve seen on television since Jan. 6.”

Conservative Twitter was not impressed with this:

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Joe Scarborough sounds like he’s going to cry lol. Joe & all these journos are shocked by the crowd’s positive reaction to Trump last night because they have never showed any interest in understanding the American People. pic.twitter.com/9xRPvyLa0r — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 11, 2023

NEW: A visibly defeated Joe Scarborough curses on live air as he reacts to Trump’s town hall on CNN, says it was the worst thing he has seen since January 6th. “The audience laughed and dismissed cops getting the sh** kicked out of them.” “What I saw last night was as chilling… pic.twitter.com/WCP9A9PYZj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 11, 2023

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is Visibly Shaken After Trump’s CNN Town Hall Last Night “It was disgraceful on every level…it showed the corrosive effects of Trump-ism over eight years. The most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a President who tried to overturn American… pic.twitter.com/yq2O1X2RKk — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 11, 2023

So the Trump town hall was, yes, the worst thing that Scarborough has seen since the Capitol incursion. But it wasn’t Trump, per se — but you, dear conservative, who laughed at what he had to say! Don’t you feel ashamed? Don’t you feel ashamed of letting Morning Joe down?

Well, there are apparently a lot of people who might be about to disappoint the MSNBC host, at least according to a Washington Post-ABC poll released last week. In a head-to-head rematch of the 2020 election, Trump would beat President Joe Biden by 7 points, 49 percent to 42 percent. I don’t know if he caught it, but if he didn’t, that’s probably the worst news he’s seen since the Trump town hall, which is the worst thing he’s seen since Jan. 6. So probably the third worst thing Scarborough has seen since Jan. 6. Ouch.

Better start “catastrophizing.”

