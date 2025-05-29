John Deere to Invest $20 Billion in America - New Assembly Lines, Factories, and US Steel

A major announcement from John Deere is giving more hope for a future with a prosperous economy.

According to the company website, John Deere will invest $20 billion in the United States over the next decade, with hometowns where these investments will go seeing a projected $25 billion impact.

Factories in Tennessee, North Carolina, Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois will see new expansions, new assembly lines, or new factories altogether. Additionally, the company boasted a majority of the raw steel used in these factories will be from the United States.

A more specific breakdown showed new assemble lines in Waterloo, Iowa; an expansion to the factory in Greenville, Tennessee; a new excavator factory in Kernersville, North Carolina; a 60,000-square-foot expansion to the factory in Moline, Illinois; and a 120,000-square foot expansion in Missouri.

John Deere included in their release that 75 percent of all products sold domestically are manufactured here, as well, with a workforce of 30,000 people in 60 factories with offices or factories in 16 states.

According to USA Today, John Deer eliminated its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies last July.

The company announced via social media platform X it would not “participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals or events.”

It further promised efforts would focus on the workforce with recruiting, hiring, networking, mentoring, and professional development.

That is to say, John Deere has reversed course with DEI and plans to invest further in America. It’s all for the better.

In the bigger picture economically, this is not a one-off victory for a recovering economy under President Donald Trump.

Memorial Day saw the lowest gas prices when adjusting for inflation since 2003.

Egg prices recently saw the steepest monthly drop in forty years.

John Deere is not alone in its decision to invest at home as companies like Johnson & Johnson and Apple announced $55 billion dollar and $500 billion dollar investments respectively, according to a March report in Newsweek.

In another reality where former Vice President Kamala Harris is in office, would we see these companies keeping their investments in the U.S.?

It’s doubtful as her time in the vice presidency did not inspire confidence in her ability to be decisive and take action amidst mounting criticism.

Mounting criticism does seem like the apt characterization of the reaction to what actually caused these investments under Trump — tariffs.

Although a divisive step by Trump, we should let the results speak for themselves.

