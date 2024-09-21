Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said during an interview at The Atlantic Festival that former President Donald Trump has a “special” bond with voters in his state that deepened after the July 13 assassination attempt.

Trump survived the attempted assassination during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania that left him slightly wounded, seriously injured two attendees and took the life of former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore.

Fetterman said that he wasn’t going to “mansplain” the situation to Vice President Kamala Harris, but noted that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was a “fantastic” presidential candidate in 2016 though she ultimately lost the presidency to Trump.

“Trump has created a special kind of a hold … he’s remade the party and he has a special kind of place in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman told interviewer Jeffrey Goldberg.

“And I think that only deepened after that first assassination attempt.”

Harris currently leads Trump by 1.0% in a head-to-head matchup in Pennsylvania, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead expanding to 2.17% when other candidates, such as Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, independent candidate Cornel West and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, are included.

Fetterman warned elsewhere in his interview with Goldberg that Clinton was leading Trump in Pennsylvania polling during the 2016 race, but lost the crucial swing state to Trump.

“Everybody thought that it was in the bag, but that’s not the energy and the other kinds of things that were really consistent with what I’m witnessing all across,” Fetterman told Goldberg, according to Fox News.

“And then, sadly, we saw what happened.”

Will Trump win Pennsylvania? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (190 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

In national polling, Trump trails Harris by 1.9% in the RealClearPolling average of polls from September 3 to 18, with the vice president’s lead increasing to 2.1% when Stein, West and Oliver are included in surveys.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.