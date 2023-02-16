Parler Share
News

John Fetterman Checks Himself Into Walter Reed Hospital for New Medical Disorder

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  February 16, 2023 at 1:42pm
Parler Share

Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized for the second time in just over a week, according to news reports.

Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday night to be treated for clinical depression, CNBC reported.

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” according to a statement issued Thursday by Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson.

Trending:
Biden Under Fire After Referring to Governor by 'Racially-Charged' Term During Speech

“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress,” according to Jentleson’s statement.

“Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

Is John Fetterman fit to hold office?

The Pennsylvania Democrat has struggled with multiple health issues since suffering a stroke in May 2022 while campaigning for office.

That health episode led to months of speculation and much criticism that Fetterman was not fit for office.

He was previously hospitalized on Feb. 8 after complaining of lightheadedness during a Senate Democratic retreat.

Pittsburgh’s WTAE-TV reported that Fetterman had been discharged Friday after testing at George Washington University Hospital.

Related:
Fetterman's Hospital Visit Turns Into Something Much Bigger After Worsening Symptoms: Report

“In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures,” the outlet reported.

The New York Times reported last week that Fetterman‘s “near fatal” stroke last year left him with “physical impairment and serious mental health challenges,” including auditory processing issues.

“When it’s bad, Mr. Fetterman has described it as trying to make out the muffled voice of the teacher in the ‘Peanuts’ cartoon, whose words could never be deciphered,” the Times reported.

The Senate has attempted to provide him with specialized equipment to accommodate his disabilities, including a closed-caption monitor and live audio-to-text transcription, according to the report.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.




Young Prodigy Named in Forbes' '30 Under 30' List Collapses and Dies Hours After Setting Personal Best Marathon Time
John Fetterman Checks Himself Into Walter Reed Hospital for New Medical Disorder
Report: We Now Know Who Called 911 About Idaho College Murders, But No Name Revealed
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thief Killed After Being Run Over by Would-Be-Victim: Police
17-Year-Old Soccer Player Who Was Famously Rescued from Thai Cave Dies in UK
See more...

Conversation