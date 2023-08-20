Share
News

John Fetterman Claims He Lost a Bet, Now He's Unrecognizable as Result

 By Richard Moorhead  August 20, 2023 at 7:39am
Share

Is that a United States senator from Pennsylvania or a world-renowned (fictitious) drug kingpin from New Mexico?

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is unveiling a new look and it’s got fans of the hit television series “Breaking Bad” clamoring.

The Democrat revealed his new mustache in a Twitter selfie on Saturday.

“Lost a bet with Karl,” Fetterman said, in reference to his son.

The nature of the wager between father and son isn’t exactly clear.

Trending:
Biden Secretly Selling Unused Parts of Trump's Border Wall Ahead of Proposed Law That Would Force Him to Resume Construction

Many were quick to draw a comparison between the mustached Fetterman and “Breaking Bad” protagonist Walter White.

Should John Fetterman resign?

The comparisons weren’t exclusive to Fetterman’s critics, with one Twitter user identifying as a progressive Democrat likening Fetterman to a chemistry teacher — which was White’s vocation before turning to a life of crime.

One Twitter described Fetterman’s new look as a more morose take on the chemistry teacher-turned meth kingpin.

Related:
Five Confirmed Dead After US Explosion Rocks Quiet Neighborhood

Fetterman had sported a full beard in a family selfie just days earlier.

The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and lieutenant governor of the state, has previously sported a goatee (a look also associated with Walter White), although it’s been some time since he appeared in public with a full head of hair.

In an eerie parallel to the cancer stricken White, Fetterman has dealt with chronic health conditions during his first year as a senator.

Fetterman was checked into a hospital to receive treatment for depression in February.

Fetterman has also struggled with public speaking engagements during his tenure — having suffered a stroke during his 2022 campaign to represent the swing state in the Senate.

Known at times for practicing his own unconventional dress code, Fetterman has worked with Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance on bipartisan rail safety legislation, according to Fox News.

Walter White is considered one of the greatest television characters in history, with one iMDB ranking listing the fictitious criminal as the third best television character ever.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Actor Moves to Rural Red State, Admits 'Being in LA Was Never a Great Thing' for Him
Two Trump Family Members to Attend First GOP Debate Despite 45's Absence
Trump Makes Final Decision on All Debates - Not Just the First One
Mark Levin Challenges Zuckerberg to UFC Match - Accuses Meta of Sabotaging His Book Ads Over Provocative Title
Biden Secretly Selling Unused Parts of Trump's Border Wall Ahead of Proposed Law That Would Force Him to Resume Construction
See more...

Conversation