Commentary

John Fetterman Flamed for Making Fun of Woman's Mental Breakdown Months After His Own 'Recovery'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 15, 2023 at 1:30pm
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is being lit up online for making fun of a viral video of a woman’s mental health episode on an airplane — just months after he was hospitalized for clinical depression.

As the saying goes, “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Fetterman, who spent six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center this year for clinical depression, missed the memo.

In an attempt to take a shot at Republican 2024 Senate candidate David McCormick, Fetterman (or someone running his X account) used viral footage from a low moment of a woman named Tiffany Gomas.

Last month, Gomas created a stir aboard an American Airlines flight when she became emotional, expressed fears something was wrong with the aircraft and notoriously said one of her fellow passengers was “not real.”

Gomas has apologized for the incident, which has made her into a meme, and taken accountability while calling for more mental health awareness.

On Sunday, she spoke at length about the July 2 incident on Instagram and also commented, “This experience has been life-altering and I hope to do good from it and promote positive mental health.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Gomas (@tiffanygomas)

Should John Fetterman step down from office?

Monday, Fetterman’s account posted an altered version of the Gomas video, which was used to imply McCormick is not a “real” Pennsylvanian.

To call the clip “below the belt” would be an understatement.

Fetterman, whose mental and physical health issues are well-documented, did not comment on why he chose to use the lowest moment of Gomas’ life in order to try to raise money for Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who McCormick is challenging.

But the senator was flamed for doing so:

As far as glass houses go, Fetterman inhabits a pretty big one here. In addition to suffering from communication issues following a stroke last year, he was admitted to a hospital in February and spent more than a month there being treated for depression.

A lot of people showed him a lot of grace.

Perhaps he should remember that the next time he considers using a woman’s mental health issues in order to raise money.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




