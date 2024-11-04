Vice President Kamala Harris chose not to go on America’s most popular podcast, and this weekend we saw why.

On Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania visibly struggled to address host Joe Rogan’s concerns about Democrats using illegal immigration as a tool with which to rig elections by settling illegal immigrants in swing states, giving them resources and then calling for amnesty.

In fact, one social media user described the spectacle as “exactly why Kamala Harris refused to face Joe Rogan.”

Throughout the immigration-related conversation, Fetterman seldom, if ever, made eye contact with the host. Instead, the Pennsylvania senator kept his eyes down, as if nervous and hesitant to engage on the subject.

Moreover, people noticed. A four-plus-minute clip of the exchange, posted Saturday to the social media platform X, went viral. As of Monday morning, it had more than 16.8 million views.

The clip began with Fetterman claiming to have been “vigilant” on the border and not having seen any issues.

That prompted Rogan to ask if by “issues,” the senator meant “letting people in in order to get votes.”

Fetterman then stammered his way through an evasive answer.

Is immigration the most important issue of the election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (58 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“Well, it’s not — there’s not that level kinds — I don’t think there’s that level kinds of organization,” the senator replied.

Rogan proceeded to explain that the movement of illegal migrants to swing states did constitute an organized effort. It included providing those migrants with public assistance, as well as calls for amnesty from Democrats. This, Rogan said, led to fears of Democrats “rigging this system” by importing voters.

Fetterman, of course, had no good answer, for none exists.

Therefore, rather than address Rogan’s point directly, the senator insisted that immigration would always amount to a “tough issue” that “both sides” would try to keep alive for different reasons, which made border-related legislation difficult.

Then the senator stumbled into Rogan’s trap.

Having declared that both sides deserve blame, Fetterman then touted the ghastly “border” bill that went down to defeat in February, blaming former President Donald Trump for Congress’s failure to adopt the bill.

Apparently, the senator did not realize that the February bill made Rogan’s point exactly.

“But didn’t that deal also involve amnesty?” Rogan asked, knowing full well that it did. “And didn’t that deal also involve a significant number of illegal aliens being allowed into the country every year?”

“It did, yeah. Yeah,” Fetterman admitted in the middle of the host’s second question.

“I think it was two million people,” Rogan said.

“Yeah,” Fetterman acknowledged.

“So it was still the same sort of situation,” the host added. He then repeated the concern about Democrats using illegal migrants to rig the voting in swing states.

The cornered senator could not refute the claim.

“Well, I’m not — I’m not really sure if that’s, that’s wh – what’s in play,” Fetterman replied.

“But doesn’t that seem logical, though?” Rogan asked, again laying out the case.

In the end, Fetterman could do nothing but speak in platitudes.

“Undeniably immigration is changing our nation,” the senator said, describing this development as “generally for a good thing.”

Parenthetically, after calling himself “vigilant” only four minutes earlier, Fetterman admitted that he hadn’t spent much time in Texas.

John Fetterman eventually admits to Joe Rogan that Democrats’ ‘Border Bill’ merely converted illegal immigrants into legal immigrants, rather than preventing illegal immigration:

John Fetterman: “I’ve never witnessed those kinds of a thing.” [Illegals voting]

I don’t think… pic.twitter.com/sEs6Xd0pEJ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) November 2, 2024

Readers who wish to view the entire Rogan-Fetterman conversation may do so below.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

To his credit, Fetterman spoke to Rogan for more than two hours. Every honest person who has heard Harris speak knows for certain that she could not have lasted that long.

In fact, Rogan’s immigration questions alone would have left the vice president far more flustered than Fetterman. She would have resorted to a trademark word salad, and clips of the interview on America’s most popular podcast would have haunted her.

“This video is exactly why Kamala Harris refused to face Joe Rogan,” one X user wrote.

This video is exactly why Kamala Harris refused to face Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/HulvSO54n2 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 2, 2024

Harris stayed away from Rogan, of course, because, as Fetterman’s responses showed, Democrats have no good explanation for their open-border policies.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.