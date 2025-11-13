Breaking: John Fetterman Hospitalized

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman fell during a walk Thursday and was ushered to a hospital in Pittsburgh out of an abundance of caution.

Upon evaluation, it was discovered Fetterman had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up — a heart rhythm disorder — causing him to feel light-headed and fall to the ground, hitting his face and sustaining minor injuries.

His spokesperson confirmed Fetterman is doing well and has chosen to stay at the hospital to receive routine observation and “fine-tune” his treatment plan for his heart disorder.

Statement from Sen. Fetterman’s Spokesperson: “During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular… — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 13, 2025

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Fetterman said in a statement.

The incident was near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, as Congress is currently out of session, allowing lawmakers to return home before legislative business resumes Monday.

