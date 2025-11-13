Share
Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, was taken to the hospital after his fall.
Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, was taken to the hospital after his fall. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: John Fetterman Hospitalized

 By Andi Shae Napier  November 13, 2025 at 11:17am
Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman fell during a walk Thursday and was ushered to a hospital in Pittsburgh out of an abundance of caution.

Upon evaluation, it was discovered Fetterman had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up — a heart rhythm disorder — causing him to feel light-headed and fall to the ground, hitting his face and sustaining minor injuries.

His spokesperson confirmed Fetterman is doing well and has chosen to stay at the hospital to receive routine observation and “fine-tune” his treatment plan for his heart disorder.

“If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!” Fetterman said in a statement.

The incident was near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, as Congress is currently out of session, allowing lawmakers to return home before legislative business resumes Monday.

Andi Shae Napier
