Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania arrives for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

John Fetterman Hospitalized After Incident at Senate Democrats Event

 By The Associated Press  February 8, 2023 at 10:23pm
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman’s communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

Doctors were running more tests and the senator remained at the hospital for observation, according to the statement.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

Fetterman, 53, succeeded Republican Sen. Pat Toomey after a hard-fought contest against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz last year.

He defeated the celebrity heart surgeon by 5 percentage points and flipped a seat that was key to Democrats holding the Senate majority.

More than $300 million was spent during the campaign, the most expensive for the Senate in 2022.

Fetterman’s campaign was derailed on May 13 when he suffered what he later called a near-fatal stroke. He refused to drop out and spent much of the remaining months of the campaign in recovery, refusing to release his medical records or allow his doctors to answer reporters’ questions.

Oz made an issue of whether his opponent was honest about the effects of the stroke and whether Fetterman was fit to serve, but the Democrat insisted his doctors said he could have a full recovery.

In an Associated Press profile just weeks after his victory, Fetterman was described as still suffering from auditory processing disorder, a stroke’s common aftereffect. The disorder can leave a person unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The effects of the stroke were apparent in Fetterman’s uneven performance during the fall campaign’s only debate. He struggled to complete sentences and jumbled words, causing concern among Democrats that his election was doomed.

On election night, he told cheering supporters he ran for “anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up.”

Fetterman, a presence at 6-foot-8 with a clean-shaved head and a goatee and known for wearing hoodies and shorts, was the state’s lieutenant governor from 2019 to 2023.

He served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2006 to 2019.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




