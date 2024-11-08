Share
Sen. John Fetterman speaks at a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 14.
Sen. John Fetterman speaks at a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 14. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

John Fetterman Loses It After McCormick Flips Pennsylvania Senate Seat, Curses Out His Own Constituents

 By Samuel Short  November 8, 2024 at 10:13am
How do you win over voters? Curse at them of course.

At least that’s what Democratic Sen. John Fetterman would advise you to do.

The Associated Press called the Pennsylvania Senate race Thursday, with three-term incumbent Democrat Bob Casey losing his re-election bid to Republican David McCormick.

This race was razor close, with Casey refusing to concede as the vote tally separating then was around 30,000, Newsweek reported. So, Fetterman — Pennsylvania’s other senator — took to X Thursday to set his constituents in his sights.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.  

Fetterman posted a screenshot of the tally for Green Party candidate Leila Hazou framing her candidacy as, “Green dips***s’ votes helping elect the GOP.”

Should Pennsylvanians boot Fetterman next?

Needless to say, anger and insults aren’t going to help Democrats come back after Tuesday’s defeat in the presidential race or in numerous congressional races.

X owner Elon Musk replied to give Fetterman some advice.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.  

Activist Scott Pressler — perhaps the most know public figure to promote voter registration in Pennsylvania this election cycle — gave Fetterman a warning, saying his seat was secure for the moment, but the Green Party might not forget his post later.

Before laying into Fetterman for his idiocy, we should consider if he even has an argument.

He absolutely does.

Third parties can be a hindrance to Democrats and Republicans in taking critical votes in close races that would otherwise push either party’s candidate over the line to victory.

The most famous example may be the election of 1912 when the Republican incumbent President William Howard Taft lost overwhelmingly to the Democrat Woodrow Wilson when the former President Theodore Roosevelt ran as the Progressive Party candidate, effectively splitting the Republican vote.

Are Fetterman’s methods sound? Obviously not.

Instead of insulting voters who are not supporting Democrats, win them over. You don’t have to be a political strategist to know you get someone to vote for you by identifying with the issues they care about rather than swearing at them.

Fetterman and other Democrats do not grasp this, and the results speak for themselves.

Accusations of fascism and Hitler rhetoric did not service Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Bashing the Green Party might find Fetterman in her company later on.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




Conversation