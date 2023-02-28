Parler Share
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

John Fetterman's Staff Releases New Statement on His Health, No Update on Wife After She Fled Country

 By Jack Davis  February 27, 2023 at 6:27pm
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania remains in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to an update from his office.

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke in May. He went on to win the election to the Senate in November.

He was evaluated last week by Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and checked himself in to be treated for symptoms of clinical depression, according to CBS.

Fetterman has suffered from depression “off and on” throughout his life, according to Adam Jentleson, the senator’s chief of staff, noting it had become more frequent.

“We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery,” Joe Calvello, a representative of Fetterman’s office, said in a statement, according to The Washington Post.

“He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news,” he said.

“We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes,” Calvello said.

“However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update,” he said.

Calvello said the office was working as usual.

“Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania,” Calvello said. “Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks.”

No update was released on the status of Gisele Fetterman, the senator’s wife, who last week noted on Twitter that she fled to Canada when her husband was hospitalized.

“I am not really sure how to navigate this journey but am figuring it out slowly. 1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive,” she wrote Friday.

“We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away ) We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves,” she wrote.

NBC had quoted what it said was “a close senior aide” as saying Fetterman’s stay was likely to be lengthy until doctors were certain they had achieved the correct dosage for the medicine Fetterman would be taking.

The aide said Fetterman has been struggling with the changes that have taken place in his life and questioning his self-worth.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation