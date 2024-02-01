John Fetterman's Wife Breaks Silence After Deleting Social Media Accounts During Abrupt 'Disappearance'
John Fetterman’s wife Gisele has finally broken her silence.
Posting on the X platform, Gisele Fetterman responded to speculation that she may have left her husband after she deleted her social media accounts.
“I posted several months ago that [I] would be talking a break from social media,” she wrote. “I was bored with it… [I] am a Pisces … it wasn’t adding anything to my life .. but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?!”
I posted several months ago that i would be talking a break from social media. I was bored with it … i am a Pisces ♓️ … it wasn’t adding anything to my life .. but leaving social media is somehow more exhausting than having it?! 🥴🤯
— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) January 30, 2024
“You guys really are terrible, respectfully,” she later followed up.
You guys really are terrible, respectfully 😘
— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) January 30, 2024
Theories have been recently spread on social media that Gisele had fallen out or even separated from her husband, potentially over political differences over issues such as border security and Israel.
🚨 BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman’s wife Gisele deletes all pictures with him on social media.
According to reports she is currently single. pic.twitter.com/SleP06Bkxn
— misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024
In December, the Pennsylvania Democrat told Politico “I hope Democrats can understand that it isn’t xenophobic to be concerned about the border.”
“Until somebody can say there’s an explanation on what we can do when 270,000 people are being encountered on the border, not including the ones, of course, that we don’t know about,” he told Newsweek.
“To put that in reference, that is essentially the size of Pittsburgh, the second-largest city in Pennsylvania,” he continued.
According to Newsweek, Fetterman’s comments have been construed by many on the left as disrespectful to his wife, who entered the U.S. illegally before eventually obtaining citizenship.
Another potential thorn in their relationship could be her husband’s vociferous support for Israel, with his wife’s social media accounts reportedly targeted by anti-Israel accounts.
Recently, Fetterman responded to anti-Israel protesters turning up outside his house by waving an Israeli flag from his roof.
Anti-Israel protesters showed to up to John Fetterman’s house in Braddock tonight.
He responded by waving an Israeli flag at them from his roof.
pic.twitter.com/maJaFXPaMj
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2024
Following the attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians last October, Fetterman said that he would “unequivocally support any necessary military, intelligence, and humanitarian aid to Israel.”
“The United States has a moral obligation to be in lockstep with our ally as they confront this threat,” his statement read. “I also fully support Israel neutralizing the terrorists responsible for this barbarism.”
