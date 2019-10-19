SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

John Kasich Kowtows to the Democrats, Now Wants Trump Impeached

×
By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 19, 2019 at 12:43pm
Print

Former Ohio governor and failed 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich came out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump this week.

Kasich made it a point Friday to tell CNN “Newsroom” anchor Ana Cabrera that, after years of disagreement with Trump’s leadership, the administration’s handling of the Ukraine scandal has finally pushed him “across the Rubicon” on the question of impeachment.

“Withholding military aid, vital military aid, to a nation like Ukraine, which has Russian troops inside its territory — that’s threatened all the time,” Kasich said.

“Withholding it so that a political operation can take place.”

“To me, it’s totally inappropriate,” Kasich said.

TRENDING: Report: Schiff Tried To Strong-Arm Kurt Volker but It Backfired When Volker Exposed Schiff Instead

“It’s an abuse of power,” he added.

The former Republican governor swore up and down that it pained him to finally come to the conclusion, mentioning a previous on-air debate in which he made a soft defense of the president.

Do you think Kasich is still bitter over his 2016 defeat?

Kasich said he was previously questioned whether the transcript of a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated a leveraging of America foreign aid for political gain.

But, Kasich went on to tell Cabrera, “If you are asking me if I was sitting in the House of Representatives today and you were to ask me how do I feel, do I think impeachment should move forward and should go for a full examination and a trial in the United States Senate, my vote would be yes.”

Of course, it doesn’t take a tracker with years experience to spot the massive footprints of a lumbering Republican in Name Only.

Having taken a beating from Trump alongside Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida in the closing days of a tempestuous 2016 Republican presidential primary, Kasich did something rather unprecedented as the current administration got squared away in the White House.

While honest conservatives like Cruz, Rubio and fellow 2016 Republican primary candidate Sen. Rand Paul warmed to the president thanks to his deeply conservative federal court nominations and tax policy, Kasich went the way of #NeverTrump advocates Mitt Romney and Jeff Flake.

RELATED: Poll Shows GOP Challengers Shouldn't Even Run, Trump's Got This in the Bag

Kasich would quickly become a key figure in the minuscule anti-Trump Republican coalition, joining CNN as a senior political commentator.

Why stand on principle, locking arms with a president you have honest disagreements with and fighting back against the American left’s growing assault on free speech, religious liberty and due process, right?

It’s so much easier to sell your soul to the left-wing establishment media complex for a bit of spare cash and a few minutes in the limelight as the token “compassionate conservative” who teams up with the Democrats to attack Trump.

It’s a real shame bitter men like Kasich are too short-sighted to realize they will be thrown aside by the left at the first sign of trouble.

The moment they outlive their usefulness in taking on the Trump administration, it’s “hasta la vista, baby.”

Kasich and the #NeverTrump coalition certainly have a short memory if the media attacks on “racist” John McCain in 2008 and “homophobic” Romney four years later can be forgotten for a chance to go on television and take out their bitterness toward the man who shellacked them round-the-clock on the way to the White House.

Then again, nobody ever said it’s RINOs that never forget — just elephants.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Shopping Center Caves to the Left, Refuses To Renew Chick-fil-A Lease Over Donations to Christian Groups
John Kasich Kowtows to the Democrats, Now Wants Trump Impeached
Private Jet Travel Skyrockets Among Climate Change-Obsessed 2020 Democrats
When Told Anthem Won't Be Played Before Game, Football Teams Step Up with Their Own Version
Three Red-State Democrats Helped Kill Chuck Schumer's Attempt To Reverse Trump's EPA Ruling
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×