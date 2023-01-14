John Kennedy Has 4 Simple Questions as Biden Docs Scandal Keeps Getting Worse

The scandal over the secret and classified documents found being stored illegally in Joe Biden’s offices and even in the garage of his home in Delaware is getting worse, and Louisiana’s Republican Senator, John Kennedy, has some serious questions.

This week, news broke that documents that should not have been removed from the control of the National Archives, which date from when Joe Biden was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, were found in the Washington, D.C., offices of his Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

At first, Biden made an attempt to explain away the finding of the documents.

“People know I take classified documents and classified information seriously,” Biden said on Wednesday at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico. “When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me — a secure office in the Capitol, when I — the four years after being vice president, I was a professor at Penn.”

“They found some documents in a box — you know, a locked cabinet, or at least a closet. And as soon as they did, they realized there were several classified documents in that box. And they did what they should have done: They immediately called the Archives — immediately called the Archives — turned them over to the Archives,” he added.

Of course, Biden was never a “professor.” He never taught any classes — not at Penn or anywhere else. That aside, this little explanation of his illegal possession of classified documents was before the scandal grew when other documents at other locations were reported.

Initially, the documents were dismissed as just some errant accident. Indeed, years ago Biden even claimed he had no access to classified documents, even as he had them in his possession at the time. But soon enough, more documents were found in Biden’s possession.

A few days after the first batch of documents was revealed, a second batch was “found” in the garage of Biden’s Delaware home, reportedly in boxes sitting next to his prized Corvette.

Should Biden be indicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1231 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

This revelation of documents laying around in an unsecure garage in his private residence prompted Fox News’ Peter Doocy to ridicule the errant president.

“Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” an incredulous Doocy asked.

.@pdoocy: “Classified materials next to your Corvette?

What were you thinking?” President Biden: “I’m going to get a chance to speak on all of this, god-willing, soon…My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So, it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street…” pic.twitter.com/1gVvJo0dfH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2023

Doocy’s query might elicit guffaws, but the questions these documents raise are serious business. And U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has four important questions he wants answered.

Speaking Thursday on Fox News’ “America Reports,” Sen. Kennedy told hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts that the whole situation is “surreal … almost like watching a Quentin Tarantino movie.” He also said that the double standard with the kid gloves Biden is being treated with — compared to the hammering Trump took when documents were found in his home at Mar-a-Lago — tends to convince people they are right about how bad Washington really is.

“All this is yet one more example of why in Washington D.C., if it was not for double standards, there wouldn’t be any standards at all … the White House doesn’t have enough hazmat suits to clean up this mess,” Kennedy said.

“Aside from the obvious, that the Justice Department is investigating President Trump for something that President Biden himself may have done, there are a lot of other intriguing questions,” he added.

The Louisiana Republican then said he has four simple questions, the Daily Wire reported.

“Number one, was there a cover-up?” he asked — and he pointed to the fact that even though authorities had apparently been aware of at least some of the classified documents prior to the midterm elections, the news had not been made public until January.

The powers that be have known about Pres. Biden’s classified documents since Nov. 2nd—it’s now the middle of January. I have some questions. pic.twitter.com/cVDzdTpVh7 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 12, 2023

“Number one, was there a cover-up?” he asked the Fox hosts, noting that the federal government and the Department of Justice have known about these documents since before the 2022 election.

The second question focused on the location of the first cache of documents — The Penn Biden Center — which Kennedy claimed was not a normal Ivy League “think tank.”

“It’s in Washington, D.C., it was a hangout, a clubhouse for President Biden and his people before they were inaugurated, and allegedly it is funded with tens of millions of dollars from China. What’s up with that?” Kennedy railed.

“Number three, what’s the role of the National Archives in all of this?” Kennedy asked blasting the attitude of the National Archives. “They’ve been missing in action with respect to President Biden and his documents. You couldn’t have found ’em with a search party.”

“Did any member of Congress know about this? I didn’t, and if some of my colleagues knew about it, I’d like to know why I didn’t,” he postulated as his fourth question.

These are all salient questions, ones that need to be answered. If the Democrats were so outraged when Trump was found with classified documents, they need to explain why they don’t care at all that Joe Biden did the same thing. But at least Sen. Kennedy is publicly asking these important questions.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.