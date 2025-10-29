John Kennedy: 'Even Duct Tape' Can't Fix MSNBC Host's 'Stupid' Denial of Dangerous Dem 'Nazi' Rhetoric

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana described MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace as “stupid” Tuesday night for denying that Democrats compared President Donald Trump to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Wallace issued the denial during Monday’s episode of her podcast, “The Best People,” while interviewing Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker — who had previously invoked the Holocaust and Hitler’s regime multiple times while opposing Trump’s policies on illegal immigration.

Kennedy told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he wanted to give Wallace, a former George W. Bush administration official, “the benefit of the doubt,” and speculated that Wallace may have been drinking before she made the claim.

🚨 John Kennedy of Louisiana described MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace’s denial that Democrats compared Trump to Hitler as “stupid.” “I suppose she’s not as bad as some [in] liberal media, but … that’s like being the smartest person on ‘The View.'”@HaroldHutchison reports 👇 pic.twitter.com/H31lpV9zFY — Anthony Iafrate (@tonyiafratedc) October 29, 2025

“I listened to your monologue, Sean, with all these different characters. You know, I thought to myself, even duct tape can’t fix stupid,” Kennedy said.

“I don’t know Ms. Wallace. I have watched her a little bit. I remember when she worked for President Bush. I suppose she’s not as bad as some members of the liberal media, but that’s faint praise. That’s like being the smartest person on ‘The View.’”

“I’m going to give Ms. Wallace the benefit of the doubt and assume that she said what she said right after her morning beer,” the senator continued.

“The Democrats, they have accused the president, President Trump, of everything except abandoning his children to wolves. They repeatedly, they daily call him a racist and a Nazi.”

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas has compared Trump to Hitler multiple times, including referring to the shopping app Temu.

Wallace, a former co-host of “The View,” is a prominent and outspoken critic of Trump. She was among the MSNBC hosts who routinely promoted claims that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Kennedy released a book titled “How to Test Negative for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will” on Oct. 7.

Wallace did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

