Democratic climate czar John Kerry ominously predicted in 2009 that climate change and global warming were such imminent threats to humanity that the Arctic would have an ice-free summer by 2014.

That never happened.

Despite being dunked on by Mother Nature, Kerry and his merry band of left-wing climate alarmists continue to push unscientific talking points to promote their radical environmental agenda.

The jet-setting Kerry is the Biden administration’s “special presidential envoy for climate.”

He made the dire prediction about all the sea ice melting in the Artic in a laughable June 2009 speech when he was a U.S. senator.

TRENDING: TV Host Grieving Loss of Age 16 Son Who Died After Reportedly Purchasing Drugs on Snapchat

“You have sea ice which is melting at a rate that the Arctic Ocean now increasingly is exposed,” Kerry said. “In five years, scientists predict we will have the first ice-free Arctic summer, that exposes more ocean to sunlight.

“Ocean is dark, it consumes more of the heat from the sunlight, which then accelerates the rate of the melting and warming rather than the ice sheet and the snow that used to reflect it back up into the atmosphere.”

Flashback: @JohnKerry predicts the Arctic will be “ice free” by 2013. (This is from June 25, 2009) h/t @BigJoeBastardi pic.twitter.com/1aaI50NzTF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 10, 2019

Kerry doubled-down on his doom-and-gloom prophecy four months later, in a panic-stoking October 2009 blog post on the left-wing HuffPost.

“The truth is that the threat we face is not an abstract concern for the future. It is already upon us and its effects are being felt worldwide, right now,” he claimed. “Scientists project that the Arctic will be ice-free in the summer of 2013. Not in 2050, but four years from now.”

The career politician then urged Americans to prioritize climate change as a significant threat to national security.

“Make no mistake: catastrophic climate change represents a threat to human security, global stability, and — yes — even to American national security,” Kerry bombastically warned.

Fast-forward 12 years and his apocalyptic prediction of a parched Arctic never materialized.

Instead, the Arctic ice sheet “experienced record 60-percent growth” in the summer of 2013 from the previous year, Forbes pointed out in an article slamming climate alarmists, who have been consistently wrong in their environmental predictions.

RELATED: As John Kerry Jets Across Globe on Climate Tour, His Family Flies Private Jet to Vacation in Idaho

Actual climate change pronouncements over the years. pic.twitter.com/j7mRTTUga3 — Michael Eades, M.D. (@DrEades) January 16, 2015

60’s… Oil would be gone in 10 years.. 70’s.. Another Ice age in 10 years.. 80’s.. Acid rain will destroy all crops in 10 years.. 90’s.. Ozone layer will be destroyed in 10 years.. 2000’s.. Icecaps will be gone in 10 years.. None Happened, but all resulted in more taxes.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) January 28, 2021

In 2008, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, a Democrat, declared, “The entire North polar ice cap may well be completely gone in five years.” As we know, that never happened.

Gore also said polar bears in the Arctic were in grave danger due to global warming.

In reality, the polar bear population in the Arctic has been stable — and even increased — over the years.

On #InternationalPolarBearDay, we remind you that despite Al Gore’s hopes to the contrary, polar bears are at their highest numbers in decades. pic.twitter.com/MD4tfDai2n — CFACT (@CFACT) February 27, 2018

Just as they did with the race card, Democrats have weaponized “climate change” to ignite public panic in order to push radical policies that will do little to help the environment.

Liberals falsely claim that conservatives believe “climate change is a hoax.” In reality, most conservatives believe that climate change is real.

Is climate change the biggest existential threat to the US? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (49 Votes) 99% (3539 Votes)

After all, the climate has been changing for eons — long before man walked the Earth, and long before the advent of cars and electricity.

There is consensus within the scientific community that human activity has contributed to climate change. But what’s unclear is the degree to which human activity accelerated it, and whether “climate change” is an existential threat. And if so, is there anything realistically that we can do to prevent it?

“Most scientists do not believe human greenhouse gas emissions are a proven threat to the environment or to human well-being, despite a barrage of propaganda insisting otherwise coming from the environmental movement and echoed by its sycophants in the mainstream media,” said the Heartland Institute, a public policy think tank.

Similarly, Earth has experienced five significant ice ages, according to History.com. Four of them occurred long before humans existed.

If humans had been around during the first four ice ages, is there anything they could have done to prevent them? It seems unlikely.

In 2019, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a nonprofit libertarian think tank, compiled a 38-page report detailing incorrect climate predictions made by Democrats and “climate scientists” over the past 50 years.

“Modern doomsayers have been predicting climate and environmental disaster since the 1960s,” the report asserted. “They continue to do so today. None of the apocalyptic predictions with due dates as of today have come true.”

The conclusion of the five decades of “failed apocalyptic predictions” was that the Debbie Downers howling about imminent existential threats were doing so to push a political agenda.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.