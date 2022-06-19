New legislation would clip the wings of Climate Czar John Kerry.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has introduced a bill that would ground Kerry, who has spent the Biden administration jetting around the world to protest the use of fossil fuels.

The legislation is called the “No Taxpayer Funding For Climate Zealots Advancing Radical Schemes Act” or No Taxpayer Funding for CZARS Act

Roy explained the reason for his bill in a news release on his website.

“Hardworking Americans are struggling every day to afford gas and electricity because of the disastrous energy policies peddled by hysterical fools like John Kerry,” he said.

“The Biden administration’s jet-setting ‘climate czar’ is actively destroying reliable American energy by saddling us with outrageous commitments at hypocritical climate conferences, pressuring banks not to lend to fossil fuel producers, and fighting to end oil and gas production,” he said.

“Enough. If we’re going to fight for energy freedom in this country, we have to defund climate tyrants like John Kerry; my bill would do just that,” he said.

Unleash Energy Freedom. Defund Tyrants. Chip Roy Introduces Bill To ‘Defund Climate Tyrants Like John Kerry’ https://t.co/r8mpJNVwgt — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 17, 2022

The bill’s co-sponsors include Republicans Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mary Miller of Illinois, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Greg Steube of Florida.

The law is focused on cutting Kerry’s ability to spend taxpayer dollars.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no Federal funds may be used for the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, including for salary, administrative, and travel expenses of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and for any other activity of the Special Presidential 4 Envoy for Climate,” the legislation said.

Exactly how much Kerry is spending in his advocacy remains a secret the Biden administration does not want to share.

In March, according to Fox News, the watchdog group Protect the Public’s Trust filed a lawsuit against the State Department after the department said it would not comply with a Freedom of Information Act request to learn how much Kerry’s office is costing Americans until Nov. 18, 2024 — when a new president might have been elected.

In a statement, the group said the State Department’s due date “conveniently allows it to hide information about high-level political appointees working on one of the administration’s highest priorities until just after the next presidential election.”

“The Biden administration promised to be the most transparent ever,” Michael Chamberlain, the group’s director, said, according to Fox.

“But when the State Department is asked for records about John Kerry’s office – whose work touches on energy prices, international relations, many of the issues the American public cares about right now – they refuse to commit to anything until after the next presidential election.”

“It doesn’t take a huge cynic to believe politics may be a factor,” Chamberlain said.

