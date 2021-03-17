Former Secretary of State John Kerry is apparently as big a hypocrite as the rest of President Joe Biden’s administration of swamp-dwelling, career government leeches.

On Wednesday, Neil McCabe of The Tennessee Star tweeted an image of Kerry, Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate change, sitting on an airplane with no mask.

McCabe didn’t explain when or where the image was taken, but it shows Kerry, 77, doing what appeared to be some light reading while not wearing a mask.

The reporter said the image was taken on an American Airlines flight.

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

“Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking,” McCabe tweeted.

“He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy.”

Fox News was able to verify that the photo was authentic, reporting that “the passenger shared a photo of his boarding pass” with the network.

“The passenger told Fox News that they did not see any of the flight attendants onboard instructing Kerry to put his mask back on, but noted that Kerry later wore it for most of the flight,” Fox added.

American Airlines said in a tweet that it was “looking into” the matter.

Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this. — americanair (@AmericanAir) March 17, 2021

There are obviously multiple issues with this image that Kerry will probably never have to answer for, any one of which a commoner would be in hot water over.

In January, Biden signed an executive order mandating that passengers wear masks on all domestic flights. That mandate promises stiff fines.

Kerry has of course been a shameless hypocrite for decades with regard to his climate alarmism, but he appeared carefree when it came to this plane’s impact on the environment as he flouted his boss’ mandate.

Just two weeks ago the Democrat urged the world’s top polluters to cut down on their emissions while in the U.K., the BBC reported. Kerry’s aim was to convince the leaders of the 20 countries responsible for 81 percent of emissions to cut back and pitch in to save the world.

“China, the U.S., Russia, India, the EU, Korea, Japan and others all have to be part of this effort,” he said. “Twenty countries. Eighty-one percent of the emissions.”

Meanwhile, despite the supposed threat of rising sea levels — which are supposed to submerge coastlines any day now — Kerry flew to England for that trip. He also moved into a home on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts in 2017.

The imminent threat of living underwater didn’t then and has not now stopped him from taking flights around the country and world.

Could this guy be any more disingenuous?

In a grand display of hypocrisy, Kerry was sitting on a recent American Airlines flight enjoying himself flouting one mask mandate from his boss and another from the airline, which states that “customers are required to wear masks for the duration of their journey, including at the airport and on board the aircraft.”

The Western Journal reached out to the State Department, which runs Kerry’s climate office, for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

