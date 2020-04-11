SECTIONS
News
Print

John Legend Attacks Pastors in Anti-Easter Service Rant: Don't Let Them 'Kill Your Auntie'

Singer-songwriter John Legend appears at a rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Feb. 26, 2020, in Orangeburg, South Carolina.Spencer Platt / Getty ImagesSinger-songwriter John Legend appears at a rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Feb. 26, 2020, in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published April 11, 2020 at 1:03pm
Print

John Legend criticized pastors who are choosing to hold in-person services on Easter Sunday in a series of tweets on April 4, saying “don’t let these pastors kill your auntie or grandparent.”

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter’s Twitter rant began with a tweet that included a story from the Los Angeles Times about a church choir in Washington state that held a rehearsal in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixty of the 121 choir members showed up for practice. Three weeks later, 45 had been diagnosed with COVID-19, at least three had been hospitalized and two people were dead.

“This story is for anyone even contemplating, considering, thinking, imagining, dreaming about going to church on Easter Sunday,” Legend tweeted.

“And please send this to your older relatives who aren’t on Twitter.”

TRENDING: NASCAR Driver Found Dead One Month After Being Released from Jail for 'Anti-Asian' Attack

Eight people who attended the rehearsal told the Los Angeles Times that no one was coughing or sneezing or appeared ill and everyone avoided direct physical contact.

Linsey Marr, an expert on the airborne transmission of diseases, said the outbreak in the choir should serve as a powerful warning.

Do you think people should still gather on Easter?

“This may help people realize that, hey, we really need to be careful,” Marr said.

One person responded to Legend’s Twitter warning and said, “unfortunately some ministers are saying its a test of your faith … ‘real believers trust God’ so refraining from church thereby means you dont have faith.”

“Don’t let these pastors kill your auntie or grandparent,” Legend replied.

RELATED: Ricky Gervais Shreds Celebrities Complaining About Quarantining in Their Mansions

Legend added that he gives this warning “as a pastor’s grandson and nephew.”

“I know how hard it is for many churches to pay their mortgage and that most pastors aren’t anywhere near rich and rely on the weekly offering to make things work for themselves and their congregation,” he tweeted.

“BUT. DO. NOT. GO. TO. CHURCH.”

Legend’s tweets come as churches across the country are facing executive orders to not hold in-person or even drive-up services to celebrate Easter.

Police in Greenville, Mississippi, even reportedly issued $500 tickets to members of Temple Baptist Church for sitting in their cars Wednesday and listening to their pastor’s sermon.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Document Shows US Officials Were Wary of Wuhan Lab and Possibility of 'Coronavirus Outbreak' 2 Years Ago
Actor and Former WWE Star Dave Bautista Calls Trump Supporters 'Brain Dead Morons'
Judge Napolitano: Coronavirus Restrictions Signal the 'Slow Death' of Civil Liberties
Even Gov. Cuomo Agrees with Trump: WHO Has Some Explaining To Do
John Legend Attacks Pastors in Anti-Easter Service Rant: Don't Let Them 'Kill Your Auntie'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×