John MacArthur's Final Words, 'Between Gasps for Air,' Couldn't Have Been More Fitting

Influential Christian Pastor John MacArthur had some fitting final words before he passed away earlier this month, conveying a sense of faith, bravery, and solace in the face of death.

MacArthur was the leader of Grace Community Church in California for almost 60 years.

Grace Community’s Pastor in charge of Local Outreach Ministries — Mike Riccardi — shared MacArthur’s final words before he passed away at age 86.

“I hope it’s OK to share what was reported to me by some of those who were with John, in the hours that he was ready to go to Heaven,” Riccardi said earlier this week, at a remembrance for MacArthur.

“One of the verses that were on his mind, as some of his last words was 1 Corinthians 15:55. ‘Oh death, where is your victory? Oh, death, where is your sting?” Riccardi recalled. “And he was speaking about how … the resurrection of Christ is the conquest of all of that.”

Riccardi added, “It was reported to me that in between gasps for air, [MacArthur] said, ‘I feel no sting. I feel no fear.’ Why? Because Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Because the Lord is my helper. I will not be afraid. And really, because he was saying, ‘it is well with my soul.'”







What an amazing attitude for the former author and commentator to exhibit, even with the knowledge that death was knocking at his door.

Death can be scary. The finality of it is powerful, and it spares no one. MacArthur could have chosen fear. Yet instead, he chose gratitude and faith.

In a society today that values how we feel in the moment, and mostly disregards the idea of an afterlife, these words should be taken to heart.

It is through our faith that we are saved.

Pastor John MacArthur is now with the Lord after decades of faithfully teaching the Bible to millions. During COVID, he boldly told the State of California that church was essential, and he won. This is the interview he gave to The Babylon Bee. pic.twitter.com/B7jD5YQxak — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 15, 2025

If we are not living with our eyes on the next life, then what are we living for? A world without spirituality — or the promise of eternal joy — is a world without meaning.

For MacArthur to use his final moments as a testimony to the love and comfort that only Christ can bring is a gift.

Whatever his faults in life — and we all have faults — his last moments were those of a shepherd, and are reminiscent of the Apostle Paul’s words in 2 Timothy, chapter four.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” Paul wrote.

“Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”

