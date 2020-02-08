'Being John Malkovich' Actor Orson Bean Dead After Being Struck by Multiple Vehicles in LA

Actor Orson Bean died Friday night after he was struck by multiple vehicles in Los Angeles, according to reports.

He was 91.

The “Being John Malkovich” actor was crossing Venice Boulevard when he was struck by an oncoming car, KNBC reported.

Passersby tried to warn a second car about the injured man in the road, but the driver also struck Bean.

Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department said police were called to the 700 block of Venice Boulevard at around 7:35 p.m., according to KTTV.

RIP Orson Bean who died yesterday at the age of 91 ❤ pic.twitter.com/mT3xS10Iie — ClassicActorsOfHollywood (@CAOH110291) February 8, 2020

The collision happened just outside of Pacific Resident Theatre, KABC-TV reported.

“A car coming westbound did not see him and clipped him and he went down,” LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling told reporters.

“A second vehicle was coming up, [the driver] was distracted by people trying to slow [the driver] down and then looked up and a second traffic collision occurred and that one was fatal.”

Bean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bystanders seemed to be distraught as they consoled each other.

Both drivers remained on scene, and no charges have been filed, according to the New York Post.

Some reports say that Bean’s wife of 27 years, Alley Mills, was also at the scene.

Investigators told KABC that the incident appears to just be a tragic accident.

Bean had over 100 acting credits to his name at the time of his death.

Along with “Being John Malkovich,” Bean also appeared in the films “The Equalizer 2” and the 1959 version of “Miracle on 34th Street.”

His television credits include roles in “Modern Family,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Desperate Housewives.”

Rest well and in peace, Orson Bean. Among other notable appearances, he starred in the Twilight Zone episode, ‘Mr. Bevis.’ Bean was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Venice, California this evening. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/EJETXv6F34 — James Allder (@JimAllder) February 8, 2020

Most recently, Bean starred in the play “Bad Habits” alongside Mills in Santa Monica.

The show had just ended its run on Jan. 26.

He is survived by his third wife, Mills, and his four children: Michele Bean, Max Bean, Susannah Bean and Ezekiel Bean.

