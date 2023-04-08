'John Wick' Star's Lawyer Disputes Actor's Death Certificate, Claims It Goes Against Facts Known by Family

Actor Lance Reddick’s death certificate was published on Thursday by entertainment news site TMZ, revealing what killed him.

But the actor’s lawyer quickly disputed the “John Wick” star’s alleged cause of death.

The death certificate said Reddick died from ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. But just hours after the report’s release, Reddick’s lawyer, James Hornstein, made a statement to People: Reddick was never even autopsied.

“I have represented Lance Reddick for many years and continue to represent his wife Stephanie. The coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy. No autopsy was performed on Lance. To my knowledge, no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions,” Hornstein’s statement read.

The attorney went on to describe the actor’s excellent health prior to his death.

“Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known. He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home. He ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal. The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” Hornstein said.

“On behalf of Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family,” Hornstein’s statement concluded.

According to TMZ, the death certificate read that Reddick was to be cremated.

Reddick, 60, had been in his backyard when he collapsed on March 17. His wife found him unresponsive and dialed 911, TMZ reported.

He was pronounced dead that same day.

A spokeswoman for the actor said Reddick had “passed away suddenly” and from “natural causes,” NBC News reported.

Before his death, the actor had been on a press tour promoting “John Wick: Chapter 4.” He was supposed to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show the following week, TMZ reported.

He had even shared a selfie video just days before he died, smiling and singing “And the beat goes on.”

Some have speculated the COVID vaccine may have killed Reddick.

The actor had tweeted his opinion about the shot in the past, though it is not clear whether he was vaccinated.

“If the White House truly wanted to show that this a bipartisan issue – that this is about getting everyone vaccinated, not just Democrats – they should give a little credit to President Trump,” McCain said. This is as sad as it is disgusting. https://t.co/eHWiF1ESQb — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) August 1, 2021

In an article titled, “Lance Reddick’s Death Triggers Conspiracy Theorists To Once Again Blame The Covid-19 Vaccine,” Forbes argued that some people were jumping to conclusions about the actor’s death.

