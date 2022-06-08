Johnny Depp is Headed Back to Court - But Not for Amber Heard

Right on the heels of winning his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is heading back to court.

This trial revolves around the alleged incident of Depp slugging a staffer on the set of “City of Lies,” Fox News reported.

The trial is set to be held in Los Angeles in July, and Depp may have to testify in his own defense.

In 2018, Depp was sued after a film crew member on the set of “City of Lies” claimed that the actor punched him, the Associated Press reported.

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks is the one suing Depp and alleged that he flew into a rage and began punching him, twice on the left side of his rib cage, in front of the crew.

Brooks said the altercation took place in 2017 after Depp was told that the crew had to stop filming a scene by 11 p.m., due to permit restrictions, Fox New reported.

In the complaint, Brooks said that Depp began screaming in his face, “Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”

“I don’t give a f*** who you are, and you can’t tell me what to do!” Depp allegedly said, and then punched Brooks.

Depp also allegedly said he would give Brooks $100,000 if he hit him in the face.

Did you follow the Depp-Heard trial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (11 Votes) No: 66% (21 Votes)

Brooks refused, and then, supposedly, Depp’s security guard pulled the actor away.

Now Depp will have to defend himself.

Some of the witnesses being assembled for Depp’s defense already appeared in his defamation case.

Depp will be testifying for himself and will be joined by his sister, Christi Debrowski; his bodyguard, Sean Bett Waldman and his business manager, Ed White, Fox News reported.

Depp has been very much in the public’s favor since winning his defamation case against Heard.

The jury in the defamation case ruled in favor of Depp on all his claims and awarded him $15 million.

They rejected Heard’s allegations that he had physically and sexually abused her.

During the trial, social media support rallied around the actor with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp content garnering billions of views, according to NPR.

“On TikTok, as of Monday morning, #IStandWithAmberHeard has garnered about 8.2 million views, while #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has earned about 15 billion views,” NPR reported.

Depp claimed that Heard’s allegations damaged his career and lost him movie roles.

Since winning the case, there are already rumors that his career is looking up again.

One Disney executive predicted that Depp would eventually return to the famous “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, People reported.

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that ‘Pirates’ is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board,” the former exec said. “There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.”

But now, Depp is facing this trial, which could affect his profile and image.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.