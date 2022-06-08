Share
News

Johnny Depp is Headed Back to Court - But Not for Amber Heard

 By Abby Liebing  June 8, 2022 at 1:24pm
Share

Right on the heels of winning his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is heading back to court.

This trial revolves around the alleged incident of Depp slugging a staffer on the set of “City of Lies,” Fox News reported.

The trial is set to be held in Los Angeles in July, and Depp may have to testify in his own defense.

In 2018, Depp was sued after a film crew member on the set of “City of Lies” claimed that the actor punched him, the Associated Press reported.

Gregg “Rocky” Brooks is the one suing Depp and alleged that he flew into a rage and began punching him, twice on the left side of his rib cage, in front of the crew.

Trending:
What the Real Stats Say About Black and White Crime: The Woke Crowd Will Hate Every One of These

Brooks said the altercation took place in 2017 after Depp was told that the crew had to stop filming a scene by 11 p.m., due to permit restrictions, Fox New reported.

In the complaint, Brooks said that Depp began screaming in his face, “Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”

“I don’t give a f*** who you are, and you can’t tell me what to do!” Depp allegedly said, and then punched Brooks.

Depp also allegedly said he would give Brooks  $100,000 if he hit him in the face.

Did you follow the Depp-Heard trial?

Brooks refused, and then, supposedly, Depp’s security guard pulled the actor away.

Now Depp will have to defend himself.

Some of the witnesses being assembled for Depp’s defense already appeared in his defamation case.

Depp will be testifying for himself and will be joined by his sister, Christi Debrowski; his bodyguard, Sean Bett Waldman and his business manager, Ed White, Fox News reported.

Depp has been very much in the public’s favor since winning his defamation case against Heard.

Related:
Biden Jokes About Sending Republicans to Jail in Fawning Late Night Interview, Promises 'Mini Revolution' if He Doesn't Get His Way

The jury in the defamation case ruled in favor of Depp on all his claims and awarded him $15 million.

They rejected Heard’s allegations that he had physically and sexually abused her.

During the trial, social media support rallied around the actor with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp content garnering billions of views, according to NPR.

“On TikTok, as of Monday morning, #IStandWithAmberHeard has garnered about 8.2 million views, while #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has earned about 15 billion views,” NPR reported.

Depp claimed that Heard’s allegations damaged his career and lost him movie roles.

Since winning the case, there are already rumors that his career is looking up again.

One Disney executive predicted that Depp would eventually return to the famous “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, People reported.

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that ‘Pirates’ is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board,” the former exec said. “There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture.”

But now, Depp is facing this trial, which could affect his profile and image.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Johnny Depp is Headed Back to Court - But Not for Amber Heard
Former Democrat Who Turned Republican and Called Biden the 'Worst President' Ever Scores Decisive Election Victory
Top House Republican Introduces Bill That Proposes a Radically Different Solution to Gun Safety
DeSantis Announces Plan to Take on George Soros 'On His Own Turf' in Bid to Stop Election Manipulation
Remember That Huge Jobs Report Biden Bragged On? Looks Like It's Going to End in Utter Devastation for American Workers
See more...

Conversation