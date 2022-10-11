Johnny Depp Looks Unrecognizable as Fans Snap Selfies with Star in NYC

Johnny Depp has been mostly out of the spotlight in the months since the end of the high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but in one of his latest public appearances, he changed his look and was almost unrecognizable.

Sporting a clean-shaven look, Depp took pictures with some fans over the weekend before his concert with rock guitarist Jeff Beck at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, the New York Post reported.

“A glimpse of Johnny Depp meeting fans in New York this weekend pictures the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor looking less like himself and more reminiscent of Ozzy Osbourne,” the Post noted.

Fans have been posting pictures of Depp’s new look and videos of him in concert on Twitter.

Anyway here is Johnny Depp TODAY looking great and absolutely vibing pic.twitter.com/fMpXBtE5Od — Izze 🦁🐻 (@Izze1122) October 11, 2022

Johnny Depp arriving at his hotel after tonight’s concert. pic.twitter.com/VZf0Vf4SLN — mar (@vaersac) October 11, 2022

johnny depp wearing the pirates of the caribbean aztec coin for his show in red bank tonight pic.twitter.com/t88aNkOWH0 — cris ❦ (@crixmullen) October 11, 2022

The 59-year-old Depp has been touring with Beck in the U.K. since the end of the trial.

Now the duo has embarked on a U.S. tour, the Post reported.

Beck and Depp also released an album called “18” that featured two songs allegedly written by Depp and aimed at Heard, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the defamation trial that Heard lost, Heard’s legal team filed a notice of appeal shortly after the end of the trial.

“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a representative for Heard said in a statement, Fox reported.

But as the appeal process got underway while Depp is touring with his music, one of his representatives said there was no basis for Heard’s appeal.

“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” Depp’s representative said, according to Fox.

As Depp keeps touring and re-emerging in the public eye alongside Beck, there have been rumors that Heard has been staying in Spain, out of the spotlight, the Post reported.

There is still a lot of chatter on social media that is ardently opposed to Heard.

Even the Washington Post reported that Heard ranked as one of the most disliked figures in America, according to “Q Scores,” which is an old, popular measure of likability, particularly applied to celebrities.

