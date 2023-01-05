The Joker Is Pregnant? DC Comics Goes Woke in Latest Release Centered Around Infamous Villain

It is ceaselessly amazing the lengths major corporations will go to, so they can appease the furthest fringes of the woke mob.

Case in point, DC Comics, which is owned by media powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery, just recently released issue #4 of their relatively new comic book series “The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing.”

The standalone series, which obviously focuses on the titular Batman villain, is described as “a violent, mind-bending new series that picks up from the cataclysmic end of The Joker [referring to the 2021 series, not the character] and follows the mayhem across the United States.”

Well, “mind-bending” might be underselling it given the backup storyline (a separate standalone story typically tacked onto the end of a comic book that may or may not have anything to do with the main arc found in the rest of the comic book; think of it almost as a precursor to those post-credit scenes that movies love so much) featured in issue #4 has set the internet ablaze with controversy.

First, just to get it out of the way, The Joker, a male character for the unfamiliar, gets pregnant via a magical spell. Because, you know, comic books.

In the tweet below, you can see exact panel when The Joker and his colleagues realize that he’s pregnant:

Today, DC released a comic in which the Joker becomes pregnant and gives birth to a mud monster who transforms into a child-version of himself who he adopts as his son. …I don’t know how much longer I can do this…@ComicLoverMari @MrGabeHernandez pic.twitter.com/WUIUf4RI23 — Jester_Bell 🎥 🍿 🥳 (@TheresaCampagna) January 3, 2023

The Western Journal won’t directly post any more of the disturbing imagery on the comics (you can find those here), but rest assured, it’s as disturbing as you would think.

To summarize: The Joker has a magic spell cast on him by superhero Zatanna, after the former propositions the latter to start a family. Zatanna instead casts a spell to ensure that “no one else” will be able to sire Joker’s child. Thanks to magical nonsense, that means Joker ends up having his own baby.

The Joker ends up “giving birth” by vomiting a brown substance that eventually forms into a humanoid shape to create his “son,” who ends up with The Joker’s iconic red lipstick smile and green hair.

Given that this is a backup story, there’s no indication if this is firm canon or even if it will ever be followed up on again. This particular story does end with a definitive “The End.”

Whether Joker’s proto-son is given his own series or is never seen from again is irrelevant. The fact of the matter remains that DC Comics made one of their most iconic and enduring characters into a “pregnant person.” The fact that it happened in a backup story lends credence to the thought that DC threw this in merely to score some easy woke points.

If it gets bad press? Just pretend like it never happened again.

Good press? DC can run an entire series and/or merchandise line out of The Joker’s son.

Either way, it’s pretty gross, but particularly if the story leads nowhere.

What was the point of it all? To appease far left loons with a one-shot story? To help normalize “pregnant people” for young impressionable readers?

Sadly, for many longtime comic book fans, DC has been trending in this direction of appeasing the LGBT crowd for a while now.

It was just last year that DC re-formatted Robin, Batman’s legendary sidekick, to be a bisexual man.

Going a bit further back, you can even take into account Batwoman, or Kate Kane, who was initially introduced as a Batman love interest, before being retconned into being a full-blown lesbian who’s Batman’s cousin.

And the less said about “Justice League Queer,” the better.

If the last couple examples haven’t completely convinced you that DC Comics have fully gone woke, look no further than the pride month events they’ve held that last two years.

Here is a description of one highlighted comic book (the “young adult graphic novel ‘Galaxy: The Prettiest Star'”) from the 2022 event (emphasis mine):

“It takes strength to live as your true self, and one alien princess disguised as a human boy is about to test her power.”

Well, at least DC still has its movie and cinematic universe to please fans, with nary a troublemaker present in that realm.

Oh, wait.

