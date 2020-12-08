A video posted online Sunday allegedly showed a scrooge of a Santa Claus denying a boy’s wish to be gifted a toy gun for Christmas, but after the video went viral, the child’s wish came true, and then some.

An apparent woke activist was playing the role of Santa at the Harlem Irving Plaza shopping mall in Northridge, Illinois, when he encountered a boy who wanted a simple gift. The problem was, the child wanted a Nerf gun, but woke Santa made it clear that he wouldn’t be delivering any gun, plastic or otherwise, to those who’d made this year’s nice list.

The video was heartbreaking, to say the least.

How did nobody in this line including the mother step up and give the fat man in the suit a piece of their mind? pic.twitter.com/IR2CO8LE78 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 7, 2020

“Nope, not even a Nerf gun,” the man posing as Kris Kringle said to the boy, whose name is Michael.

Not even Michael’s tears and protests could soften the hardened heart of the man whose job it was to spread cheer.

“If your dad wants to get it for you that’s fine, but I can’t bring it to you,” the sad sack Santa said. The boy’s mother finally intervened and her son’s encounter with leftist activism ended.

The video spread across social media like wildfire and drew some rightfully upset reactions. After all, since when did Christmas become so serious?

But this story has a good ending, at least for the boy on the video, his mother announced.

“Thank you to EVERYONE who has offered to send Michael a nerf gun and who has sent one already. Your gift will restore some of the magic that that awful Santa stole. With that being said, he has enough magic coming and if you are still feeling generous please send a toy to Toys For Tots or another charity of your choice for a child who really needs some magic this season,” Sabella DeCarlo wrote on Facebook.

Apparently, Michael had received such an outpouring of gifts, Sabella felt compelled to ask for some of them to be redirected to charity.

“Also, I’d like to add that Harlem Irving Plaza has reached out to me to make it right. We really appreciate their quick response and kindness. Merry Christmas everyone!”

Conservative commentator and all-around hilarious guy Steven Crowder also invited Michael and his family to join him on his YouTube program Tuesday.

“Merry Christmas to everyone except the commie Santa imposters,” tweeted Crowder.

Crowder shared a video where he schooled the youngster about the dangers of communism, the benefits of real guns and gun safety.

Merry Christmas to everyone except the commie Santa imposters. pic.twitter.com/1oGcmcQZML — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) December 8, 2020

As for that “awful” Santa, Mom talked about on Facebook, he’s moved on to other things, according to the folks at the Harlem Irving Plaza shopping mall.

The mall also announced that “real Santa” paid Michael a visit to right a wrong on behalf of the company.

“The HIP and our third-party Santa company are distraught and deeply apologetic about the unfortunate incident which occurred at Santa set on December 6, as both parties strive for families and their children to have a happy holiday experience,” the mall’s Facebook page wrote.

“Santa is heartbroken and crushed that he has made this child so sad and upset, and turned in his resignation. The Santa company will continue to remind all Santa’s how important it is to not impose personal opinions during visits with the children.”

“HIP immediately contacted the family and worked with our Santa company in hopes of rectifying the situation. We are happy to report that the ‘real’ Santa visited the boy at his home today to bring him a nerf gun! We hope we restored Christmas magic to this boy and his family with Santa’s special visit,” they added.

Real Santa showed up in style to get Michael that Nerf gun.

The boy has been gifted the toy of his dreams in style, while that no-good, rapscallion of a Santa is no longer spreading the disease of liberalism to children, at least not in his former capacity.

You really hate to see anyone out of work just a few weeks before Christmas. But, if anyone deserves a pink slip in December, it’s definitely the guy who let his leftist, anti-gun politics dictate his interactions with a child while portraying himself as Santa.

