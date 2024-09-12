Jon Bon Jovi Stops Woman from Jumping Off Bridge, Saves Her as Tragedy Almost Strikes

Jon Bon Jovi has appeared in a million videos, but in his latest one, it’s not about the music.

It’s about saving a life.

Bon Jovi has been credited by Nashville police with intervening Tuesday night when a woman was considering ending her life, according to NBC.

A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety. “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,”–Chief John Drake https://t.co/1YejKJ2WgM — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 11, 2024

“A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety,” Nashville police chief John Drake posted on social media platform X.

“‘It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,'” he wrote.

Incredible. Rock legend Bon Jovi convinces woman in Nashville to not leap from bridge. (Video: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) pic.twitter.com/fXZeOCWSSx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 11, 2024

The video of the incident on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge opens with pedestrians walking back and forth as a woman in blue stands near the railing of the bridge spanning the Cumberland River. The video, which has since been removed by YouTube for allegedly violating its community guidelines, does not have sound.

Bon Jovi happened to be on the bridge to do a photo and video shoot, TMZ reported.

This moved me to tears. In a time of such division and hardship, I can truly feel the love in his actions. Well done, @jonbonjovi. A beautiful example of empathy and kindness. — MusicCityMaven (@Weliftasweclimb) September 11, 2024

In the video, the singer and another person from his team walked near the woman. The surveillance video showed Bon Jovi walking to the woman and then talking to her.

As Bon Jovi talked with the woman, the person he was with touched her arm.

After what appeared to be some conversation, the woman moved back from the railing.

Eventually, as a crowd gathered, Bon Jovi gave the woman a hug.

The rocker then left the bridge with her.

A report from WSMV-TV said Bon Jovi “convinced her not to commit suicide.”

Jon Bon Jovi recently helped rescue a distraught woman from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville. It was caught on video. Metro Nashville PD released the amazing moment. pic.twitter.com/Ue6neq2njx — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) September 11, 2024

The Nashville Fire Department and the Metro Nashville Police Department were both at the scene.

TMZ’s report said Bon Jovi “routinely deals with people in crisis from hunger to homelessness, among other issues, through his work with his foundation, the JBJ SOUL FOUNDATION. He has extensive training in speaking with individuals experiencing a crisis.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.