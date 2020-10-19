Actor Jon Voight has posted an impassioned plea for President Donald Trump’s re-election, framing the election as a battle between good and evil.

“Biden is evil,” Voight, 81, said to open the two-minute video posted to his Twitter account.

“Trump must win — he’s real. He will bring back the people’s trusts. These leftists are not for the American people. It’s the biggest cover-up ever,” Voight said.

The actor warned against backsliding into the abyss of the Obama years.

“Biden is an extension of the policies of Obama that weakened America,” he said. “And we cannot let that happen again. The left are deceitful and have lied to the American people. They have stripped down her mighty powers for their own ego of power to rule the nation’s economy.”

A thread of faith was woven throughout Voight’s message.

“Let us ask God to rid this horror and let us hold a candle on this land of the free and bring her back to the place she once stood proud,” he said.

Voight said that America is “God’s liberty. She is God’s love. She is freedom, dignity,” adding that God “will vanquish deceit.”

The actor has voiced his support for Trump before, including in a powerful video message when Trump was facing impeachment.

Say The Truth pic.twitter.com/Sqa3HjYGuz — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) January 24, 2020

In his latest video, Voight said America has one hope.

“And I assure you that Jesus, Moses will stand their ground and ask all to vote for truths. Our land of the free will break her chains and this will be,” he said.

“My children of God, your only hope is to see this greatness and you must vote for this man in office, the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, for he is a man of integrity fighting for you and this country’s welfare.”

“He loves this country as you do. Don’t allow deceit to manipulate you, for only truths will prevail,” he added.

“Don’t die knowing you all allowed a lie. This lie has to be wiped out. Donald Trump has been great for the American people these last four years, and he wants to continue to fight for her glory and freedom.”

Voight said that the goal of the left is to “destroy America.”

“Let us all pray and may God give us strength that we may shine in the name of Jesus and Moses and saints of all religions. May we hold God’s torch of truths and pray for world peace, for the U.S. to bring her nation’s flag to wave its pride with President Donald Trump 2020. God bless.”

