Good News for Charlie Kirk's Family: Legal Expert Says Evidence Against Robinson Is 'Strongest' He's Ever Seen

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said on Thursday that the evidence against Tyler Robinson, the alleged assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, is the “strongest” he has ever seen in a case.

The case is moving more slowly than usual because Utah Fourth District Judge Tony Graf wants to ensure that this case remains fair, Turley said on “The Ingraham Angle.” He added that fairness has become a major concern for the judge since the evidence against Robinson is overwhelmingly strong.

“But I think that reflects the fact that this judge wants to be very cautious. You know, the fact is, this is a case with overwhelming evidence. I mean, the prosecutors could probably lose 90% of this evidence in a suppression hearing and still secure an easy conviction,” Turley said. “He has a presumption of innocence, but the evidence here you can’t ignore. It’s just the strongest I’ve ever seen in a case.”

“So the real concern for the court is not just, he has to protect the rights of the defendant, which is the primary concern on these questions, but also he doesn’t want to commit reversible error because that tends to victimize the family again because they have to go through this again,” Turley continued.

BREAKING: Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson seen smirking as he makes his first in-person court appearance. | @AmericaRpts pic.twitter.com/0rUxFWvDmt — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 11, 2025

Before the arrest, Robinson’s parents recognized their son in security footage released by investigators and confronted him. Robinson confessed to the murder, prompting his parents to call a youth pastor who formerly served as a law enforcement official, who then contacted Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby.

Brooksby said during a Sept. 18 press conference that law enforcement promised a “peaceful” surrender as a condition for Robinson turning himself in. Robinson then agreed and arrived at his office with his parents and the youth pastor.

Prosecutors said that Robinson also confessed in text message conversations with his transgender boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, and stated that he “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred.” He also told Twiggs to look for a handwritten note read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

The judge kept part of the hearing on Thursday closed to the public and to Robinson’s family while they discussed which parts of the trial should be made public and which parts should remain closed. He approved of the use of cameras in the courtroom, but imposed new restrictions after finding that media outlets violated the court’s standing decorum order.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, has pushed for the trial to be open to the public to ensure transparency.

“We deserve to have cameras in there,” Kirk told Fox News in November. “Why not be transparent?”

Robinson is charged with one count of aggravated murder, one count of felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of obstruction of justice for hiding the rifle and discarding his clothing, two counts of witness tampering for instructing a roommate to delete texts, and one count of committing a violent offense in front of children. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

In October, the judge granted Robinson’s request to wear civilian clothing, but stated that he be restrained due to the nature of the charges against him.

