JonBenét Ramsey's Killer Revealed? New Forensic Analysis Points Toward Prime Suspect: Report

A 59-year-old convicted sex offender currently imprisoned in Colorado is once again the focus of the investigation into the 1996 murder of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in Boulder.

Handwriting analysis by two experts has linked letters written from prison by Gary Oliva to the infamous ransom note written by Ramsey’s killer.

Handwriting experts Mozelle Martin and Dawn McCarty, who had been hired by private investigator Jason Jensen, both told The U.S. Sun that they had found “several significant similarities” between the handwriting of the ransom note and that of Oliva in his letters.

Jensen has been “independently probing” the circumstances around Ramsey’s death, the Sun reported, apparently without a paying client.

The two experts analyzed the handwriting samples independently, but came to similar conclusions.

“On a scale of 1 through 5 — with 1 being a definitive, identical match to the ransom note — both experts ranked Oliva at a 1.75,” the Sun reported.

“And you can’t make this up […] two separate sets of documents by two different authors that have the exact same spacing and all the consistent inconsistencies,” McCarty told the Sun, “how could that possibly be? There’s too many things that are just hard to ignore.

“That doesn’t mean to say he 100% wrote the ransom note,” she added, “but it does call for a serious and more thorough investigation into Gary Oliva.”

“I can’t say 100% that he did it,” Martin concurred, “I wasn’t there and I didn’t see who wrote it, so there’s no way to say for certain, but to me he certainly warrants further investigation.”

Do you think the analysis is accurate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (1248 Votes) No: 16% (236 Votes)

Both experts described for the Sun similarities in the ways certain letters were written on in the ransom note and Oliva’s letters.

“Consistency in these features, even when a writer attempts to disguise their handwriting, provides compelling evidence for further exploration,” McCarty wrote in a report of her analysis.

Oliva has also “routinely confessed” to the murder, according to the Sun.

Oliva wrote to Michael Vail, a friend from high school, multiple times from prison, stating that he had killed Ramsey “accidentally” on December 26, 1996.

He has also reportedly been obsessed with Ramsey, who died on Christmas Day when she was only six years old.

“I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die,” Oliva wrote, according to the Sun. “”It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids.”

Oliva has never been charged in relation to the murder, but had reported “ties” to a home only 13 houses away from Ramsey’s at the time of her death.

He was also already a registered sex offender at the time, following a 1990 conviction for sexually abusing a 7-year-old, the Sun reported, and lived within two miles of Ramsey’s home.

Vail has previously said that Oliva called him the day after Ramsey died and said that he had “hurt a little girl” in Boulder.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.