Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, directly countered the notion that what is happening nightly in Portland can rightly be called a “peaceful protest” by showing a compilation video of the ongoing violence there and around the country.

On Sunday, when Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York was confronted about the violence in Portland by committed by antifa, the lawmaker claimed “that’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, D.C.”

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Austen Fletcher, who questioned Nadler, encouraged the lawmaker to look online if he truly believed the violence was a myth.

TRENDING: Seattle Radio Host Gives Narrative-Busting Account of What's Happening in City: 'Evil People'

On Tuesday, during Attorney General William Barr’s hearing before the Judiciary Committee, Jordan made it even easier for Nadler and other Democrats on the panel by showing a seven-minute video of the riotous conditions in Portland and other locations.

The Republican introduced the video by saying to Barr, “I want to thank you for defending law enforcement, for pointing out what a crazy idea this ‘defund the police’ policy … is, and standing up for the rule of law.”

Jordan then aired the compilation production featuring various media personalities and Democratic political figures like former President Barack Obama, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden describing what is happening as “peaceful” protests.

Besides the ongoing attempts to burn down the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, other scenes of police officers being run over, bashed with a cane in New York and having fireworks launched at them in Chicago were included in the video, which ended up being aired on MSNBC, since the liberal media outlet was already covering the hearing live.

WARNING: The video below contains scenes of violence that some viewers may find offensive:

The theme was clear mayhem.

When the video concluded, Nadler responded by claiming that Jordan had not followed the committee’s audio-visual policy by failing to provide 48 hours for review of the compilation.

The Washington Times reported that Barr was asked later in the hearing if he thought Democrats would be outraged if rioters attacked the U.S Capitol building.

RELATED: Barr Asks the One Question Democrats Don't Want To Hear During Contentious Hearing

Do you think Democrats are in effect approving of the violence by not speaking out against it? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (103 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“This body? I’m not sure,” Barr responded.

The attorney general went on to defend the Justice Department’s response to the nightly attacks on the federal courthouse in Portland.

“Federal courts are under attack,” Barr said. “Since when is it OK to try to burn down a federal court?”

“The U.S. Marshals have a duty to stop that and defend the courthouse and that’s what we are doing in Portland. We are at the courthouse defending the courthouse. We’re not out looking for trouble,” he added.

Attorney General Barr: “Federal courts are under attack. Since when is it ok to try and burn down a federal court? … The U.S. Marshals have a duty to stop that and defend the courthouse—and that’s what we’re doing in Portland.” Democrats remain silent! pic.twitter.com/tkwgByLsrb — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 28, 2020

“Even where there are these kinds of riots occurring, we haven’t had to put in the kind of reinforcements that we have in Portland because the state and local law enforcement does their job and won’t allow rioters to come and just physically assault the courthouse,” Barr further said.

“In Portland that’s not the case.”

Democrats and their media allies may continue to describe what’s happening in Portland and other places as peaceful protests, but Jordan made it harder for them to do so with any level of credibility.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.