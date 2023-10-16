Share
Jordan Gaining Major Steam as Republicans Shift Support to Him for Speaker

 By George C. Upper III  October 16, 2023 at 11:05am
Jim Jordan may be well on his way to becoming the next speaker of the House of Representatives, according to unofficial tallies by one congressional observer.

Jake Sherman, founder of Punchbowl News, has been posting and re-posting statements of support from House members as he uncovers them, leading him to conclude early Monday afternoon that, despite what some Democratic House members might prefer to believe, the next speaker is likely to be the Republican from Ohio.

Sherman reported on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Jordan was meeting with GOP congressmen who hadn’t yet declared their support for him, hoping for a victory on the first ballot Tuesday.

Sherman was referring to a series of X posts from Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, who announced Monday that he’d be supporting Jordan in Tuesday’s expected vote for the speakership.

“Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America,” Rogers wrote in announcing his support of Jordan.

From the other side of the country, California’s Ken Calvert also indicated his vote for Jordan as well on Monday.

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner, who Sherman described as an important ally of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, said Monday that she’d be supporting Jordan for speaker now that Scalise had dropped out of contention for the role.

Perhaps most importantly, ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsed Jordan as well on a Monday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“It’s one thing to get elected,” he told host Brian Kilmeade. “It’s another thing to govern.”

Jordan won the Republican nomination for the speakership with 124 votes last week, according to The Hill, but remained well short of the 217 or so votes he’ll need to win the floor vote, expected Tuesday.

George C. Upper III
