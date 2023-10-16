Jim Jordan may be well on his way to becoming the next speaker of the House of Representatives, according to unofficial tallies by one congressional observer.

Jake Sherman, founder of Punchbowl News, has been posting and re-posting statements of support from House members as he uncovers them, leading him to conclude early Monday afternoon that, despite what some Democratic House members might prefer to believe, the next speaker is likely to be the Republican from Ohio.

The most likely path forward at this point, based on all available evidence, is that Jordan is very close to becoming the 56th speaker of the House. https://t.co/oF5zYnjeCH — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 16, 2023

Sherman reported on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Jordan was meeting with GOP congressmen who hadn’t yet declared their support for him, hoping for a victory on the first ballot Tuesday.

JORDAN TODAY: @Jim_Jordan is holding one-on-one meetings with holdouts/people on the fence. No delegation meetings. Locking up rogers was big. Jordan trying to get some more support as tomorrow approaches. w @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 16, 2023

Sherman was referring to a series of X posts from Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, who announced Monday that he’d be supporting Jordan in Tuesday’s expected vote for the speakership.

As a result, I have decided to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on the floor. (2/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

“Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America,” Rogers wrote in announcing his support of Jordan.

Since I was first elected to the House, I have always been a team player and supported what the majority of the Republican Conference agrees to. Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America. (3/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

From the other side of the country, California’s Ken Calvert also indicated his vote for Jordan as well on Monday.

And another Defense Approps cardinal is now for Jordan https://t.co/QwwOTKWfUv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 16, 2023

Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner, who Sherman described as an important ally of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, said Monday that she’d be supporting Jordan for speaker now that Scalise had dropped out of contention for the role.

ANN WAGNER, probably one of Scalise’s top allies in the House, is now for Jim Jordan. Three massive endorsements for the GOP speaker designate this morning. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 16, 2023

…as well as the need for stronger protections against the scourge of human trafficking and child exploitation. Jim Jordan is our conference nominee, and I will support his nomination for Speaker on the House floor. — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) October 16, 2023

Perhaps most importantly, ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsed Jordan as well on a Monday morning appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

It’s one thing to get elected. It’s another thing to govern. It’s time to get the House out of this tailspin, come together, and get America back on the right track.@Jim_Jordan can do it. pic.twitter.com/gTk23QB9NM — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 16, 2023

“It’s one thing to get elected,” he told host Brian Kilmeade. “It’s another thing to govern.”

Jordan won the Republican nomination for the speakership with 124 votes last week, according to The Hill, but remained well short of the 217 or so votes he’ll need to win the floor vote, expected Tuesday.

